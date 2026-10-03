Major League Baseball
Drew Rasmussen Flirts With No-Hitter, Dominates Yankees In Rays' Game 1 Win
Major League Baseball

Drew Rasmussen Flirts With No-Hitter, Dominates Yankees In Rays' Game 1 Win

Updated Oct. 3, 2026 9:51 p.m. ET

Drew Rasmussen almost joined an elusive club on Saturday night, but he'll have to settle for a dominant start that beat the New York Yankees.

In Game 1 of the American League Division Series, Rasmussen dominated the Yankees, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over eight dominant innings. The Rays got a home run from first baseman Jonathan Aranda in the third inning, which was all the offense they needed.

Ironically, the only Yankees hit came from the last batter that Rasmussen faced – and it was the last batter of that inning. New York catcher Austin Wells ripped a line drive down the right-field line, but he was thrown out at third base trying to stretch his double into a triple.

Designated hitter Ben Rice and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. both walked against Rasmussen. Chisholm stole second base when he reached in the second inning, but center fielder Trent Grisham struck out to end the inning.

There have only been three no-hitters in MLB postseason history. The last came in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, when Astros right-handers Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies. Before that, the Phillies’ Roy Halladay (Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS) and the Yankees’ Don Larsen (Game 5 of the World Series) recorded the only other postseason no-nos.

The Yankees swept the Red Sox in a best-of-three series on Tuesday and Wednesday earlier this week, while the Rays were off since Sunday. Game 2 will be on Monday night in Tampa Bay, where AL Cy Young favorite Cam Schiltter will start for New York. Freddy Peralta will start for the Rays.

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