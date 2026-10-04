Which MLB Positions Could Today’s NFL Superstars Actually Play?

As the NFL season gains momentum, MLB postseason baseball is heating up right alongside it. Navigating both sports at once is a great reminder of the high-stakes pressure and competitive thrill they both deliver.

NFL players are some of the most gifted athletes in the world, but could any of them actually make it in the MLB? If anyone knows what it takes to survive on the diamond, its World Series champions Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz, and Derek Jeter.

All three legends joined "Fox NFL Kickoff," teaming up with Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman to break down which football stars could transition to the diamond. Naturally, when the conversation turned to who were home run hitters, there were plenty of takes to go around.

Here are the NFL players Woodson and Edelman think could make it in MLB.

Which NFL Player Would Make the Best Shortstop?

Woodson's Thoughts: There’s only one guy I can think of and that’s Patrick Mahomes. He’s a guy that has a little history of baseball that runs in this family. You talk about a guy who can throw from any position, who can throw off platform. He can go behind the back. He can go sidearm. He can do all of that.

Edelman's Thoughts: I’m going with the young buck. I’m gonna go with Caleb Williams. He’s very similar to Patrick Mahomes. Got a lot of range. He can get that back in the hole and make that throw with the strong arm and he also changes arm angles when he’s rolling two and stuff. I just feel like he’s got quick hands and would be a great shortstop.

Which NFL Player Would Make the Best Third Baseman?

Woodson's Thoughts: Strong arm. I don’t know about his hands if they’re soft or not, but for my guy…it’s going to be a guy who’s larger in stature and that’s going to be Josh Allen. You talk about size and being able to make that strong throw. Josh Allen is that guy. Very mobile guy, athletic so he can go side-to-side. When the ball is coming, we get this big guy and he’s got to be nimble. Get down and be able to get up and get it across the dock. That’s a long throw across that diamond.

Edelman's Thoughts: I’m going Matthew Stafford. I bet you he’s a great corner guy. He probably sits there, gets the information pre-snap like he’s getting information from [Derek] Jeter. He’s getting his information from the offensive coordinator, knows these adjustments and he slings it across.

Who Would Be the Ultimate Home Run Hitter?

Edelman's Thoughts: I think a big person that would be that in our sport would be Ja’Mar Chase. Someone who can take it to the house anytime he touches the ball. He’s extremely focused. He can make the back shoulder catch. He can hit you deep, but he also can take a 3-yard slant route and take it to the house. Instant points like Big Papi [David Ortiz].

Woodson's Thoughts: Well, you want to talk about assassins? You got to go to Detroit and talk about Jahmyr Gibbs. Talk about a guy that can take it to the house at any time and I look at last week’s game. You talk about looking at that picture and having that focus on him. He was focused on the opposing coach because when he scored, he did the little dance like a coach [Aaron Glenn].