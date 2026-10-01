Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Divisional Series Odds: What To Know About Each Matchup

Published Oct. 2, 2026 4:40 a.m. ET

The four MLB divisional series are set.

Get ready for the second round of the MLB postseason with FOX Sports' divisional series hub. 

 

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Major League BaseballAL Divisional Series

Season Series: The Guardians and White Sox emerge from the same division, and in 13 matchups this season, Cleveland won seven and Chicago won six — about as even as it can get. 

What To Know: The White Sox swept the Astros in the wild-card round, winning both of those games on the road. The last time Chicago won a playoff series — back in 2005 — it went on to win the World Series. 

FULL PRIMER

ALDS Odds: Guardians Favored Over White Sox

ALDS Odds: Guardians Favored Over White Sox

Odds, what to know for the Guardians-White Sox ALDS series.

Season Series: In their 13 regular-season games, the Rays won seven and the Yankees won six. However, New York won four of the last five matchups between the two. 

What To Know: The Rays went 5-2 against the Yankees at home during the regular season. Will home-field advantage play a part here? It's possible. Consider this: Tampa Bay was tied with Milwaukee for the best home record in baseball during the regular season, while the Yankees had the third-best road record in baseball, behind Milwaukee and the Dodgers. Buckle up.

FULL PRIMER

2026 MLB ALDS Odds: Rays-Yankees Opens As Pick 'Em

ALDS Odds: Rays-Yankees Opens As Pick 'Em

Odds, what to know for the Rays-Yankees ALDS series.

 

Major League BaseballNL Divisional Series

Season Series: The Padres won the regular season series against the Brewers 4-2. Milwaukee took two of three at American Family Field in May, but San Diego answered with a three-game sweep at Petco Park in August. 

What To Know: Last season, the Brewers beat the Cubs in the NLDS before getting swept by the Dodgers in the NLCS. Meanwhile, since 2020, the Padres have now made the playoffs five times. But like Milwaukee, San Diego has continued to fall short, as it has only made the championship series once, back in 2022. 

FULL PRIMER

NLDS Odds: Brewers Favored Over Padres

NLDS Odds: Brewers Favored Over Padres

The two hottest teams in baseball meet in an epic NLDS showdown.

Season Series: The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers during the regular season, outscoring Los Angeles 26-15. 

What To Know: L.A. enters the postseason having won eight of its final 10 regular-season games after an 18-7 record in September. Meanwhile, the Braves went 12-12 in September but beat their NL East rival Phillies in Game 3 of the wild-card series to advance to the NLDS.

FULL PRIMER

2026 MLB NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves

NLDS Odds: Dodgers Open As Favorites Over Braves

L.A. begins its quest for a three-peat on Saturday. See the odds.

 
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