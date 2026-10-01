2026 MLB ALDS Odds: Rays-Yankees Opens As Pick 'Em

Another AL East rivalry matchup awaits in the American League Division Series.

Let’s check out the Rays-Yankees divisional series odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 1, along with what to know about the matchup.

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Series Winner

Rays: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Yankees: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Correct Score

Rays win 3-2: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Yankees win 3-1: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Rays win 3-1: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Yankees win 3-2: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Rays win 3-0: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Yankees win 3-0: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Game 1 Winner (Oct. 3)

Spread: Rays -1.5

Moneyline: Rays -136, Yankees +113

O/U: 7

Here's what to know about the Rays-Yankees odds:

Season Series: The Yankees dispatched of one division rival in the wild-card round, and now they get another in the divisional round. New York and Tampa Bay went down to the wire in the AL East race during the regular season, but the Rays ended up pulling away in the end, winning the division by five games. However, in their 13 regular-season games, the Rays won seven and the Yankees won six. However, New York won four of the last five matchups between the two. On top of that, the Yankees dominated the Red Sox in the wild card, outscoring Boston 18-2 without Aaron Judge in the lineup. Can Tampa Bay slow down the Yankee train?

Recent History: The Yankees have made the playoffs in nine of the last 10 years and have made it past the wild card in eight of those appearances. They won three straight World Series between 1998 and 2000, and have made it to at least the ALCS 10 times since 2001. They last won it all in 2009. As for the Rays, they last made it to the World Series in 2020, falling to the Dodgers. They have one other World Series berth, back in 2008, when they fell to the Phillies.