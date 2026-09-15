2026 AL, NL Pennant Odds: Can Yankees, Brewers Overcome Rays, Dodgers?

You gotta win the pennant before you win the World Series.

Here are the odds for which teams will win their respective leagues (DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 15), as well as what to know about each race.

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2026 AL Pennant Odds

Rays: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Yankees: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Astros: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Red Sox: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

White Sox: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Blue Jays: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rangers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Guardians: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Mariners: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Orioles: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tigers: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Twins: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

What To Know: The Rays and Yankees are in a heated race to win the AL East, and those two teams also top the AL pennant oddsboard. They have a four-game series in New York from Sept. 22-24 that could determine both the division and who nabs the No. 1 seed in the American League playoffs. A member of the AL East has won the pennant in each of the last two seasons (Yankees in 2024, Blue Jays in 2025), and the Rays last won it in 2020.

2026 NL Pennant Odds

Dodgers: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Brewers: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Braves: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Phillies: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Cubs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Padres: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Diamondbacks: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Pirates: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)

Cardinals: +35000 (bet $10 to win $3,510 total)

What To Know: Of course, the Dodgers are favored here, but the Brewers aren't far behind — which should be the case. Milwaukee has had the best record in baseball for a while now, and it is staring at its first 100-win regular-season in franchise history. It can pull it off by going 7-5 or better in its final 12 games. L.A. has won five of the last nine NL pennants, and three of the last six World Series. The Brewers are the only current NL team that has never won an NL pennant.