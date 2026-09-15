Major League Baseball
Roberts: Shohei Ohtani 'Felt Good' After Hitting Off Tee On Tuesday
Major League Baseball

Roberts: Shohei Ohtani 'Felt Good' After Hitting Off Tee On Tuesday

Updated Sep. 15, 2026 8:04 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani hit off a tee on Tuesday in Los Angeles and remains on track to return before the end of the regular season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

"Shohei hit off the tee and felt good, too," Roberts said. "Don’t know what’s in store for tomorrow, but I know that there’s going to be a consistent build-up. Don’t know when the time of return to play is, but today was positive, and hopefully we can just keep building towards that."

Ohtani has been on the 15-day injured list since Sept. 8 with right biceps inflammation. Tuesday's swings were his first since going on the IL.

The four-time MVP is not traveling with the team, but has been working out and getting treatment.

Roberts hopes Ohtani will play in a few more regular-season games. The Dodgers have already clinched a playoff spot.

"Whether it happens or not is to be determined, but I do expect him to be back to play in some regular season games," Roberts said. "I don’t know how many."

The two-time defending World Series champions entered Tuesday night's game at Cincinnati with a magic number of three to clinch their 13th NL West title in 14 years.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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