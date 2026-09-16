Major League Baseball
Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt Returns As Reliever After 14-Month Rehab
Major League Baseball

Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt Returns As Reliever After 14-Month Rehab

Published Sep. 16, 2026 3:01 p.m. ET

The New York Yankees returned right-handed pitcher Clarke Schmidt from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list on Wednesday, aiming to integrate the 30-year-old into their bullpen for the postseason following his 14-month recovery from elbow surgery.

Schmidt had an internal brace procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament on July 11, 2025, and began minor league rehab on Aug. 29. The 2017 first-round draft pick was used exclusively as a starter since 2023, but with Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole in the rotation, Schmidt will transition to relief.

"It's been a long journey, a lot of work that goes into this. A lot of long days, early mornings," Schmidt said before the game Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. "I've just been itching to come back."

The Yankees designated popular multi-position player Oswaldo Cabrera for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Schmidt. Cabrera missed most of the 2025 season with a severe ankle injury.

"I’m blessed to have a lot of guys on this team that you just admire and respect and love doing the job with on a daily basis," manager Aaron Boone said. "Oswaldo’s right there at the top of that list."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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