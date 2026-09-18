Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Aaron Judge Has Injury Setback, Back To IL

Updated Sep. 18, 2026 6:04 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge could be finishing the regular season on the injured list. 

The Yankees superstar slugger is headed to the 10-day injury list due to a right calf strain. He appeared to injure his leg on Wednesday against the Twins, grimacing while at the plate. 

Judge has been sidelined for most of the season with a broken rib. His 66 games this season is his lowest since the COVID-impacted campaign in 2020. After back-to-back seasons with at least 50 home runs, the 34-year-old slugger only has 18 this season.

It's unclear how this new injury would impact Judge's availability for the playoffs. The Yankees have locked up a postseason spot already but are 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East standings. 

After a three-game series at Arizona, the Yankees take on the Rays next week in a four-game set in the Bronx before wrapping up the regular season against Baltimore.

As things stand, the Yankees will take on the Boston Red Sox in the AL wild-card series for the chance to go against the Rays in the ALDS. 

The three-time American League MVP had one home run and one extra-base hit in the seven games he played before his latest setback. 

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