2026 AL Wild Card Odds: Astros Favored Over Upstart White Sox

A recent (polarizing) World Series winner takes on the team no one thought had a chance to be here.

Let's check out the odds for Astros-White Sox at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 28, as well as what to know.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

AL Wild Card: Astros vs. White Sox

Series Winner

Astros: -145 (bet $10 to win $16.90 total)

White Sox: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Correct Score

Astros win 2-0: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Astros win 2-1: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

White Sox win 2-0: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

White Sox win 2-1: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Game 1 (Sept. 29)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Moneyline: Astros -143, White Sox +118

O/U: 8

Here's what to know about the Astros-White Sox odds:

Season Series: Houston won five of the seven regular-season matchups against Chicago, including three of the last four.

What Do We Have Here?: This is one of the more unique matchups set for this postseason. First, the White Sox. Would you believe that, prior to this season, Chicago had at least 100 losses in each of the last three seasons? It had 102 last year, a modern-era record 121 in 2024, and 101 in 2023. The White Sox last made the playoffs in 2021, and last won a playoff series in 2005, the same year they last won the World Series. As for the Astros, they have World Series wins in 2017 and 2022 and World Series losses in 2019 and 2021. But that's not what's unique about them. What's unique this season is that Houston finished 81-81 — but it was still good enough to win the AL West. The Astros are the only team in the postseason with a negative run differential in the regular season, having been outscored by 32 runs on the year.