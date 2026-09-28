2026 NL Wild Card Odds: Braves Slight Favorites Over Phillies

The Braves and Phillies have become familiar postseason opponents, and they’re set to meet again in the NL wild-card round.

Atlanta enters as a slight favorite, but the odds suggest a close series between the NL East rivals.

Let’s check out the series odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 28, along with what to know about the matchup.

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NL Wild Card: Braves vs. Phillies

Series Winner

Braves: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Phillies: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Correct Score

Braves win 2-0: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Phillies win 2-1: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Braves win 2-1: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Phillies win 2-0: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Game 1 (Sept. 30)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Moneyline: Braves -198, Phillies +163

O/U: 6.5

Here's what to know about the Braves-Phillies odds:

Season Series: The Braves won the regular-season series against the Phillies 9-4, outscoring them 66-43 across 13 games. Atlanta swept a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in April, then took two of three at Truist Park the following week. The teams split four games in Philadelphia in early September before the Braves won two of three in Atlanta to close the head-to-head schedule. Atlanta finished 5-2 in Philadelphia and 4-2 at home.



NL East Rivalry: The Braves and Phillies know each other well, and their rivalry has carried into October. Atlanta won the 2026 season series, but Philadelphia has had the upper hand in the postseason. The Phillies beat the Braves 3-1 in back-to-back division series in 2022 and 2023, and have won all three postseason series between the teams. The Phillies enter the postseason having lost six of their last 10 games and 14 of their last 24. The Braves are 5-5 over their last 10, though they rested starters in recent games after clinching a playoff berth. Chris Sale, who ranks third in MLB with a 2.16 ERA, will start Game 1 against Jesús Luzardo.