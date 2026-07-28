Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Odds: Bettors Backing Brewers To Win World Series, 'Miz' For Cy Young
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Odds: Bettors Backing Brewers To Win World Series, 'Miz' For Cy Young

Updated Jul. 28, 2026 5:16 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers have the second-best record in baseball and now their odds are on the rise.

At BetMGM, Milwaukee's odds to win the NL opened at +1200. Last week, that line was +500. Now, as we prepare to turn the calendar to August, the Brewers' odds to win their side of the MLB have shortened to +450.

Before the All-Star break, the club went on a skid, losing four of five games, which included a three-game losing streak.

But immediately after the break, they got back on track. They opened up the second half of the season by winning four straight, and on July 26, they got a decisive 11-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

With that, bettors are taking note.

 

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At BetMGM, Milwaukee is the most-bet team (money) to win the World Series since the All-Star break, taking 18.6% of cash in that market.

The Brewers are also the fourth-best team on the moneyline this season.

Also worth mentioning is that the Brewers have on their squad the heavy favorite in the NL Cy Young race — Jacob Misiorowski. At some books, he is as short as -360 to win the award and at BetMGM, he has a 17.9% handle. 

"The Miz," by the way, opened up at +5000 to earn Cy Young honors.

So should bettors be buying into the Brewers' hype?

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob "The Miz" Misiorowski has helped lead the Brewers to the second-best record in the MLB (Getty Images).

According to FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner, the moves the ballclub decides to make at the August 3 trade deadline will set the tone for their success in the postseason.

"How much will last year’s sweep in the NLCS motivate them at the deadline," Kavner asked. "The Brewers have proven their might as regular-season juggernauts, but the disparity in star talent was evident when they went to Los Angeles last October. 

"They have the talent on the farm to take a big swing. Will they finally do it?"

 
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