Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game History: List of winners and results Updated Jul. 15, 2024 4:33 p.m. ET

The MLB All-Star Game has been a summer staple since the first edition back in 1933. The All-Star Game MVP, however, was not introduced until 1962. Check out everything you need to know about the history of the MLB All-Star Game, including winners, MVPs and more.

MLB All-Star Game History

Below is the complete list of MLB All-Star Games with the results as well as the MVP:

July 11, 2023: NL won 3–2. The MVP was Elías Díaz

July 19, 2022: AL won 3–2. The MVP was Giancarlo Stanton

July 13, 2021: AL won 5–2. The MVP was Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

July 14, 2020: Canceled due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

July 9, 2019: AL won 4–3. The MVP was Shane Bieber

July 17, 2018: AL won 8–6 (10 innings). The MVP was Alex Bregman

July 11, 2017: AL won 2–1 (10 innings). The MVP was Robinson Canó.

July 12, 2016: AL won 4–2. The MVP was Eric Hosmer.

July 14, 2015: AL won 6–3. The MVP was Mike Trout

July 15, 2014: AL won 5–3. The MVP was Mike Trout.

July 16, 2013: AL won 3–0. The MVP was Mariano Rivera.

July 10, 2012: NL won 8–0. The MVP was Melky Cabrera.

July 12, 2011: NL won 5–1. The MVP was Prince Fielder.

July 13, 2010: NL won 3–1. The MVP was Brian McCann.

July 14, 2009: AL won 4–3. The MVP was Carl Crawford.

July 15, 2008: AL won 4–3 (15 innings). The MVP was J. D. Drew.

July 10, 2007: AL won 5–4. The MVP was Ichiro Suzuki.

July 11, 2006: AL won 3–2. The MVP was Michael Young.

July 12, 2005: AL won 7–5. The MVP was Miguel Tejada.

July 13, 2004: AL won 9–4. The MVP was Alfonso Soriano.

July 15, 2003: AL won 7–6. The MVP was Garret Anderson.

July 9, 2002: AL and NL tied 7–7 (11 innings).

July 10, 2001: AL won 4–1. The MVP was Cal Ripken Jr.

July 11, 2000: AL won 6–3. The MVP was Derek Jeter.

July 13, 1999: AL won 4–1. The MVP was Pedro Martínez.

July 7, 1998: AL won 13–8. The MVP was Roberto Alomar.

July 8, 1997: AL won 3–1. The MVP was Sandy Alomar Jr.

July 9, 1996: NL won 6–0. The MVP was Mike Piazza.

July 11, 1995: NL won 3–2. The MVP was Jeff Conine.

July 12, 1994: NL won 8–7 (10 innings). The MVP was Fred McGriff.

July 13, 1993: AL won 9–3. The MVP was Kirby Puckett.

July 14, 1992: AL won 13–6. The MVP was Ken Griffey Jr.

July 9, 1991: AL won 4–2. The MVP was Cal Ripken Jr.

July 10, 1990: AL won 2–0. The MVP was Julio Franco.

July 11, 1989: AL won 5–3. The MVP was Bo Jackson.

July 12, 1988: AL won 2–1. The MVP was Terry Steinbach.

July 14, 1987: NL won 2–0 (13 innings). The MVP was Tim Raines.

July 15, 1986: AL won 3–2. The MVP was Roger Clemens.

July 16, 1985: NL won 6–1. The MVP was LaMarr Hoyt.

July 10, 1984: NL won 3–1. The MVP was Gary Carter.

July 6, 1983: AL won 13–3. The MVP was Fred Lynn.

July 13, 1982: NL won 4–1. The MVP was Dave Concepción.

August 9, 1981: NL won 5–4. The MVP was Gary Carter.

July 8, 1980: NL won 4–2. The MVP was Ken Griffey Sr..

July 17, 1979: NL won 7–6. The MVP was Dave Parker.

July 11, 1978: NL won 7–3. The MVP was Steve Garvey.

July 19, 1977: NL won 7–5. The MVP was Don Sutton.

July 13, 1976: NL won 7–1. The MVP was George Foster.

July 15, 1975: NL won 6–3. The MVPs were Bill Madlock and Jon Matlack.

July 23, 1974: NL won 7–2. The MVP was Steve Garvey.

July 24, 1973: NL won 7–1. The MVP was Bobby Bonds.

July 25, 1972: NL won 4–3 (10 innings). The MVP was Joe Morgan.

July 13, 1971: AL won 6–4. The MVP was Frank Robinson.

July 14, 1970: NL won 5–4 (12 innings). The MVP was Carl Yastrzemski.

July 23, 1969: NL won 9–3. The MVP was Willie McCovey.

July 9, 1968: NL won 1–0. The MVP was Willie Mays.

July 11, 1967: NL won 2–1 (15 innings). The MVP was Tony Pérez.

July 12, 1966: NL won 2–1 (10 innings). The MVP was Brooks Robinson.

July 13, 1965: NL won 6–5. The MVP was Juan Marichal.

July 7, 1964: NL won 7–4. The MVP was Johnny Callison.

July 9, 1963: NL won 5–3. The MVP was Willie Mays.

July 30, 1962: AL won 9–4. The MVP was Leon Wagner.

July 10, 1962: NL won 3–1. The MVP was Maury Wills.

July 31, 1961: AL and NL tied 1–1.

July 11, 1961: NL 5–4 (10 innings).

July 13, 1960: NL 6–0.

July 11, 1960: NL 5–3.

August 3, 1959: AL 5–3.

July 7, 1959: NL 5–4.

July 8, 1958: AL 4–3.

July 9, 1957: AL 6–5.

July 10, 1956: NL 7–3.

July 12, 1955: NL 6–5 (12 innings).

July 13, 1954: AL 11–9.

July 14, 1953: NL 5–1.

July 8, 1952: NL 3–2 (5 innings).

July 10, 1951: NL 8–3.

July 11, 1950: NL 4–3 (14 innings).

July 12, 1949: AL 11–7.

July 13, 1948: AL 5–2.

July 8, 1947: AL 2–1.

July 9, 1946: AL 12–0.

July 10, 1945: Canceled due to WWII.

July 11, 1944: NL 7–1.

July 13, 1943: AL 5–3.

July 6, 1942: AL 3–1.

July 8, 1941: AL 7–5.

July 9, 1940: NL 4–0.

July 11, 1939: AL 3–1.

July 6, 1938: NL 4–1.

July 7, 1937: AL 8–3.

July 7, 1936: NL 4–3.

July 8, 1935: AL 4–1.

July 10, 1934: AL 9–7.

July 6, 1933: AL 4–2.

Who has won the most MLB All-Star Games?

The American League has the edge in wins for MLB All-Star Games. The AL has won 47 games and the NL has won 44 games. Two games have ended in ties (1961 and 2002).

Who was the longest MLB All-Star Game?

The longest MLB All-Star Game was in 2008. This game featured 15 innings and took 4 hours and 50 minutes to complete. The 1967 All-Star Game also went 15 innings.

