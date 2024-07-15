Major League Baseball MLB All-Star Game MVPs: Complete list of winners Updated Jul. 15, 2024 4:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While the MLB All-Star Game dates back to 1933, the MVP was not awarded until 1962. Check out everything you need to know about the history of the MLB All-Star Game MVPs including player, team and position by year:

MLB All-Star Game MVPs

1999: Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox, AL (P)

1998: Roberto Alomar, Baltimore Orioles, AL (2B)

1997: Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland Indians, AL (C)

1996: Mike Piazza, Los Angeles Dodgers , NL (C)

1995: Jeff Conine, Florida Marlins, NL (OF)

1994: Fred McGriff, Atlanta Braves, NL (1B)

1993: Kirby Puckett, Minnesota Twins, AL (OF)

1992: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, AL (OF)

1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles, AL (SS)

1990: Julio Franco, Texas Rangers, AL (2B)

1989: Bo Jackson, Kansas City Royals, AL (OF)

1988: Terry Steinbach, Oakland Athletics, AL (C)

1987: Tim Raines, Montreal Expos, NL (OF)

1986: Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox, AL (P)

1985: LaMarr Hoyt, San Diego Padres, NL (P)

1984: Gary Carter, Montreal Expos, NL (C)

1983: Fred Lynn, California Angels, AL (3B)

1982: Dave Concepcion, Cincinnati Reds , NL (SS)

1981: Gary Carter, Montreal Expos, NL (C)

1980: Ken Griffey, Cincinnati Reds, NL (OF)

1979: Dave Parker, Pittsburgh Pirates, NL (OF)

1978: Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (1B)

1977: Don Sutton, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (P)

1976: George Foster, Cincinnati Reds, NL (OF)

1975: Jon Matlack, Chicago Cubs, NL (P)

1975: Bill Madlock, New York Mets, NL (3B)

1974: Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (1B)

1973: Bobby Bonds, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)

1972: Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds, NL (2B)

1971: Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, AL (OF)

1970: Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, AL (OF)

1969: Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants, NL (1B)

1968: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)

1967: Tony Perez, Cincinnati Reds, NL (3B)

1966: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, AL (3B)

1965: Juan Marichal, San Francisco Giants, NL (P)

1964: Johnny Callison, Philadelphia Phillies, NL (OF)

1963: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)

1962: Maury Wills, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (SS)

1962: Leon Wagner, Los Angeles Angels, AL (OF)

Who was the first MLB All-Star Game MVP?

In the first year of which the MLB All-Star Game MVP was awarded, there were actually two All-Star Games - one for the AL and one for the NL. Maury Wills, a shortstop of the Dodgers, won the NL award and Leon Wagner, an outfielder for the Angels, won for the AL.

Who has won the most MLB All-Star Game MVPs?

Five players have won the MLB All-Star Game MVP award twice. Check out the list below:

Gary Carter (1984, 1981)

Steve Garvey (1978, 1974)

Willie Mays (1968, 1963)

Cal Ripken Jr. (2001, 1991)

Mike Trout (2015, 2014)

