Major League Baseball
MLB All-Star Game MVPs: Complete list of winners
Updated Jul. 15, 2024 4:33 p.m. ET
While the MLB All-Star Game dates back to 1933, the MVP was not awarded until 1962. Check out everything you need to know about the history of the MLB All-Star Game MVPs including player, team and position by year:
MLB All-Star Game MVPs
- 2023: Elias Díaz, Colorado Rockies, NL (C)
- 2022: Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees, AL (OF)
- 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays, AL (1B)
- 2019: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians, AL (P)
- 2018: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros, AL (3B)
- 2017: Robinson Cano, Seattle Mariners, AL (2B)
- 2016: Eric Hosmer, Kansas City Royals, AL (1B)
- 2015: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, AL (CF)
- 2014: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels, AL (OF)
- 2013: Mariano Rivera, New York Yankees, AL (P)
- 2012: Melky Cabrera, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)
- 2011: Prince Fielder, Milwaukee Brewers, NL (1B)
- 2010: Brian McCann, Atlanta Braves, NL (C)
- 2009: Carl Crawford, Tampa Bay Rays, AL (OF)
- 2008: J.D. Drew, Boston Red Sox, AL (OF)
- 2007: Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle Mariners, AL (OF)
- 2006: Michael Young, Texas Rangers, AL (SS)
- 2005: Miguel Tejada, Baltimore Orioles, AL (SS)
- 2004: Alfonso Soriano, Texas Rangers, AL (2B)
- 2003: Garret Anderson, Anaheim Angels, AL (OF)
- 2001: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles, AL (3B)
- 2000: Derek Jeter, New York Yankees, AL (SS)
- 1999: Pedro Martinez, Boston Red Sox, AL (P)
- 1998: Roberto Alomar, Baltimore Orioles, AL (2B)
- 1997: Sandy Alomar Jr., Cleveland Indians, AL (C)
- 1996: Mike Piazza, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (C)
- 1995: Jeff Conine, Florida Marlins, NL (OF)
- 1994: Fred McGriff, Atlanta Braves, NL (1B)
- 1993: Kirby Puckett, Minnesota Twins, AL (OF)
- 1992: Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle Mariners, AL (OF)
- 1991: Cal Ripken Jr., Baltimore Orioles, AL (SS)
- 1990: Julio Franco, Texas Rangers, AL (2B)
- 1989: Bo Jackson, Kansas City Royals, AL (OF)
- 1988: Terry Steinbach, Oakland Athletics, AL (C)
- 1987: Tim Raines, Montreal Expos, NL (OF)
- 1986: Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox, AL (P)
- 1985: LaMarr Hoyt, San Diego Padres, NL (P)
- 1984: Gary Carter, Montreal Expos, NL (C)
- 1983: Fred Lynn, California Angels, AL (3B)
- 1982: Dave Concepcion, Cincinnati Reds, NL (SS)
- 1981: Gary Carter, Montreal Expos, NL (C)
- 1980: Ken Griffey, Cincinnati Reds, NL (OF)
- 1979: Dave Parker, Pittsburgh Pirates, NL (OF)
- 1978: Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (1B)
- 1977: Don Sutton, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (P)
- 1976: George Foster, Cincinnati Reds, NL (OF)
- 1975: Jon Matlack, Chicago Cubs, NL (P)
- 1975: Bill Madlock, New York Mets, NL (3B)
- 1974: Steve Garvey, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (1B)
- 1973: Bobby Bonds, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)
- 1972: Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds, NL (2B)
- 1971: Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, AL (OF)
- 1970: Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox, AL (OF)
- 1969: Willie McCovey, San Francisco Giants, NL (1B)
- 1968: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)
- 1967: Tony Perez, Cincinnati Reds, NL (3B)
- 1966: Brooks Robinson, Baltimore Orioles, AL (3B)
- 1965: Juan Marichal, San Francisco Giants, NL (P)
- 1964: Johnny Callison, Philadelphia Phillies, NL (OF)
- 1963: Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants, NL (OF)
- 1962: Maury Wills, Los Angeles Dodgers, NL (SS)
- 1962: Leon Wagner, Los Angeles Angels, AL (OF)
Who was the first MLB All-Star Game MVP?
In the first year of which the MLB All-Star Game MVP was awarded, there were actually two All-Star Games - one for the AL and one for the NL. Maury Wills, a shortstop of the Dodgers, won the NL award and Leon Wagner, an outfielder for the Angels, won for the AL.
Who has won the most MLB All-Star Game MVPs?
Five players have won the MLB All-Star Game MVP award twice. Check out the list below:
- Gary Carter (1984, 1981)
- Steve Garvey (1978, 1974)
- Willie Mays (1968, 1963)
- Cal Ripken Jr. (2001, 1991)
- Mike Trout (2015, 2014)
