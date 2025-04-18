Major League Baseball
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani goes on paternity list for birth of his first child
Published Apr. 18, 2025 8:06 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of the two-way superstar's first child.

Manager Dave Roberts said before the Dodgers' series opener Friday night in Texas that Ohtani was with his wife and going on MLB's paternity list.

"He and Mamiko are expecting at some point. That’s all I know," Roberts said. "I don’t know when he’s going to come back and I don’t know when they’re going to have the baby, but obviously they’re together in anticipation."

The 30-year-old Ohtani posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife, a former professional basketball player from his native Japan, were expecting a baby in 2025.

"Can’t wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" said the Dec. 28 post that included a photo showing the couple’s beloved dog, Decoy, as well as a pink ruffled onesie along with baby shoes and a sonogram that was covered by a baby emoji.

Ohtani can miss up to three games while on paternity leave. The Dodgers have a three-game series in Texas before an off day Monday, then play at the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

