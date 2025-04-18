Major League Baseball How Cubs, Diamondbacks scored 16 runs in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field Updated Apr. 18, 2025 7:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks combined for the highest-scoring single inning this season during Friday's matinée game. The 16-run eighth inning turned a low-scoring blowout into an offensively-potent and entertaining ball game.

Cubs hit three home runs in eighth inning, propelling Chicago to a 13-11 win over Diamondbacks

The Cubs were dominating the Diamondbacks, 7-1, through seven innings, and seemingly running away with the game.

But, then, Arizona's bats got red hot.

Randal Grichuk pinch hit for Pavin Smith and got things started with a single into left field. Josh Naylor followed that up, pulling a single into right field and Grichuk advanced to second. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. loaded the bases with a third consecutive single, then Eugenio Suarez cleared them with one swing.

Suarez smacked a belt-high fastball 458-feet and well over the center-field wall to make it a 7-5 ball game.

After Gabriel Moreno committed the first out of the inning, Jake McCarthy drew a walk to put the tying run at the plate. Alek Thomas pinch-hit for Garrett Thompson and hit a single into left field, advancing McCarthy to second. The bases filled up again after Gerardo Perdomo beat out a ground-ball to second base for an infield single.

The lineup turned over as Grichuk came up to bat and hit a ball down the line, under the third-baseman's glove and into left field for a base-clearing double to give Arizona a lead.

Naylor took a walk for his second at-bat of the inning, before Gurriel crushed a slider that was left in the zone over the fence in left-center field.

The Diamondbacks' 10-run inning was the highest-scoring frame this season, and it put them up 11-7. The Cubs had an answer, though.

Bryce Jarvis struggled with his command to start the bottom half of the eighth, hitting Nico Hoerner and then walking Pete Crow-Armstrong on four pitches.

Then, Carson Kelly kept his stellar season alive, hitting his second home run of the afternoon to bring the Cubs within one.

After Justin Turner struck out, Ian Happ hit a single off Joe Mantiply, who had just replaced Jarvis. Happ's hit meant Kyle Tucker signified the go-ahead run at the plate. Tucker took the first pitch of his at-bat over the right-field fence for the fourth combined home-run of the inning.

The Cubs weren't done, though, as Seiya Suzuki made it back-to-back, padding Chicago's lead with a solo shot. His blast marked the 16th run of the inning, the most in a game at historic Wrigley Field, which has hosted Cubs games since 1916.

The Cubs loaded the bases again, but Crow-Armstrong struck out and Kelly grounded out to second to end the inning. Their 13-11 advantage was enough as Ryan Pressly came in and got the save in the top of the ninth.

With the win, the Cubs improved to 12-9 on the season, and sit in first place in the National League Central, while the Diamondbacks are 12-8 and in fourth place in the loaded NL West.

More offensive fireworks could be in store as these two teams will play two more games over the weekend, both with first pitches at 2:20 p.m.

