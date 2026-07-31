Minnesota Twins Acquire Reliever A.J. Minter In Trade With New York Mets
The Minnesota Twins acquired left-handed reliever A.J. Minter from the New York Mets on Thursday ahead of Major League Baseball trade deadline on Aug. 3, per ESPN.
In exchange, the Mets received two Twins prospects: third baseman Billy Amick, ranked 21st in Minnesota's system, and infielder Bruin Agbayani, ranked 29th, per The Athletic.
Minter, 32, has posted a 1-1 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts, and one hold across 23 appearances this season. He provides Minnesota with left-handed depth in high-leverage situations, addressing a roster need following Anthony Banda's season-ending left lat strain in June.
The trade signals the start of an expected sale at the deadline for the 47-63 Mets. Meanwhile, the 55–55 Twins remain three games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central and are positioning themselves for a postseason run.
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