How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Time, TV, Streaming, Full Rosters
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here. First pitch is tonight at Citizens Bank Park, and both starting lineups are set. Here's everything you need for game day.
How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, July 14, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Watch the MLB All-Star Game on FOX One for live and on-demand streaming.
2026 MLB All-Star Game Day Schedule
All-Star Red Carpet Show
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- TV: MLB Network, MLB.com
- Venue: Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA
Players are introduced to fans along Independence Mall before heading to Citizens Bank Park, a fitting backdrop given the Game arrives during America's 250th anniversary year.
2026 MLB All-Star Game
- Time: 8 p.m. ET (first pitch)
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One or through your TV provider
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
The Midsummer Classic caps All-Star Week at Citizens Bank Park, with the American League looking to build on its recent run of success against a National League.
Who's Playing in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?
The starting lineups and both starting pitchers are set.
American League Starting Lineup
- Mike Trout, OF, Angels
- Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros
- Shea Langeliers, C, Athletics
- Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays
- Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals
- Cody Bellinger, OF, Yankees
- Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees
- Riley Greene, OF, Tigers
- Ernie Clement, 2B, Blue Jays
Starting pitcher: Dylan Cease, Blue Jays, tapped by manager John Schneider for his first career All-Star start.
National League Starting Lineup
- Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies
- Juan Soto, OF, Mets
- Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers
- CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals
- Max Muncy, 3B, Dodgers
- Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves
- Brandon Marsh, OF, Phillies
- Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers
- Drake Baldwin, C, Braves
Starting pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies, named by manager Dave Roberts, giving the hometown crowd its wish with a Phillie on the mound.
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Reserves and the Rest of the Pitching Staffs
American League Reserves and Pitchers
- C Dillon Dingler, Tigers
- C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
- INF Travis Bazzana, Guardians
- INF Willson Contreras, Red Sox
- INF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers
- INF Miguel Vargas, White Sox
- INF Munetaka Murakami, White Sox
- OF Randy Arozarena, Mariners
- OF Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox
- OF Tristan Peters, White Sox
- DH Yandy Díaz, Rays
- LHP Parker Messick, Guardians
- RHP Nick Martinez, Rays
- RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays
- RHP Joe Ryan, Twins
- RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees
- RHP Michael Wacha, Royals
- RHP Bryan Baker, Rays
- LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox
- LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers
- RHP Cade Smith, Guardians
- RHP Louis Varland, Blue Jays
National League Reserves and Pitchers
- C Hunter Goodman, Rockies
- C William Contreras, Brewers
- INF Luis Arraez, Giants
- INF Bryce Harper, Phillies
- INF Otto Lopez, Marlins
- INF Matt Olson, Braves
- INF Sal Stewart, Reds
- OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks
- OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs
- OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals (fresh off his HR derby victory)
- OF James Wood, Nationals
- DH/C Iván Herrera, Cardinals
- LHP Foster Griffin, Nationals
- LHP Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers
- LHP Jesús Luzardo, Phillies
- LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks
- LHP Chris Sale, Braves
- RHP Logan Webb, Giants
- RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers
- RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies
- RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves
- RHP Mason Miller, Padres
- RHP Riley O’Brien, Cardinals
All-Star Selections Who Will Not Play
These players earned 2026 All-Star honors but will not be active for the game.
American League
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays — elected as the starting first baseman but declined because of an ailing lower back
- 1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics — initially named as Guerrero’s replacement but sidelined by a thumb strain
- OF Aaron Judge, Yankees — elected as a starting outfielder but unavailable because of injury
- OF Byron Buxton, Twins — elected as a starting outfielder but unavailable because of injury
- LHP Ranger Suárez, Red Sox — selected for the pitching staff and subsequently replaced by Nick Martinez
- RHP Justin Verlander, Tigers — Commissioner’s Legend Pick; will not be active for the game
National League
- DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers — elected as the starting designated hitter but sidelined by left knee inflammation
- RHP Chase Burns, Reds — selected for the pitching staff and subsequently replaced by Foster Griffin
- RHP Max Meyer, Marlins — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; replaced by Jesús Luzardo
- RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; initially replaced by Braxton Ashcraft
- RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; replaced by Riley O’Brien
- RHP Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates — named as Misiorowski’s replacement but subsequently replaced by Justin Wrobleski
Two Names Beyond the Roster
Commissioner Rob Manfred tapped Justin Verlander as the American League's Legends Pick. Verlander has been out since March with hip and hamstring injuries and won't pitch, but he'll be honored in what he's already announced will be his final season. On the National League side, Bryce Harper joins as a Legends Pick reserve at first base, giving Philadelphia its own guy on the roster in his home ballpark.
The Phillies lead all teams with six All-Stars, one ahead of the Dodgers and Braves at five apiece.
Who Are the 2026 MLB All-Star Game Managers?
Continuing the usual tradition, the two teams that reached the previous World Series lead the All-Star squads. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts returns to guide the National League after the Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, while Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider leads the American League after Toronto took the 2025 AL pennant.
Roberts has invited St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and Philadelphia interim manager Don Mattingly to serve as honorary NL coaches, while Schneider has asked Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton to join the AL coaching staff.
When Is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 14, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It is the 96th All-Star Game played between the American League and National League.
Where Is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?
The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies, as part of a week of festivities tied to America's 250th anniversary.
Who Won the MLB All-Star Game Last Year?
The National League beat the American League 7-6 in 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The teams were tied 6-6 after nine innings, and the NL won the first swing-off tiebreaker in All-Star Game history. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies won MVP after hitting three home runs in the swing-off.
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