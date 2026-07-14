How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Time, TV, Streaming, Full Rosters

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is here. First pitch is tonight at Citizens Bank Park, and both starting lineups are set. Here's everything you need for game day.

How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is tonight, July 14, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Watch the MLB All-Star Game on FOX One for live and on-demand streaming.

2026 MLB All-Star Game Day Schedule

All-Star Red Carpet Show

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network, MLB.com

Venue: Independence Mall, Philadelphia, PA

Players are introduced to fans along Independence Mall before heading to Citizens Bank Park, a fitting backdrop given the Game arrives during America's 250th anniversary year.

2026 MLB All-Star Game

Time: 8 p.m. ET (first pitch)

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One or through your TV provider

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

The Midsummer Classic caps All-Star Week at Citizens Bank Park, with the American League looking to build on its recent run of success against a National League.

Who's Playing in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The starting lineups and both starting pitchers are set.

American League Starting Lineup

Mike Trout, OF, Angels Yordan Alvarez, DH, Astros Shea Langeliers, C, Athletics Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Royals Cody Bellinger, OF, Yankees Ben Rice, 1B, Yankees Riley Greene, OF, Tigers Ernie Clement, 2B, Blue Jays

Starting pitcher: Dylan Cease, Blue Jays, tapped by manager John Schneider for his first career All-Star start.

National League Starting Lineup

Kyle Schwarber, DH, Phillies Juan Soto, OF, Mets Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers CJ Abrams, SS, Nationals Max Muncy, 3B, Dodgers Ozzie Albies, 2B, Braves Brandon Marsh, OF, Phillies Andy Pages, OF, Dodgers Drake Baldwin, C, Braves

Starting pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez, Phillies, named by manager Dave Roberts, giving the hometown crowd its wish with a Phillie on the mound.

Derek Jeter & MLB on FOX Crew Talk with Justin Verlander, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper & More Derek Jeter and the MLB on FOX crew sat down with Justin Verlander, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, and more of baseball's biggest stars to discuss the game, memorable moments, and their careers.

Reserves and the Rest of the Pitching Staffs

American League Reserves and Pitchers

C Dillon Dingler, Tigers

C Adley Rutschman, Orioles

INF Travis Bazzana, Guardians

INF Willson Contreras, Red Sox

INF Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

INF Miguel Vargas, White Sox

INF Munetaka Murakami, White Sox

OF Randy Arozarena, Mariners

OF Ceddanne Rafaela, Red Sox

OF Tristan Peters, White Sox

DH Yandy Díaz, Rays

LHP Parker Messick, Guardians

RHP Nick Martinez, Rays

RHP Drew Rasmussen, Rays

RHP Joe Ryan, Twins

RHP Cam Schlittler, Yankees

RHP Michael Wacha, Royals

RHP Bryan Baker, Rays

LHP Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox

LHP Jacob Latz, Rangers

RHP Cade Smith, Guardians

RHP Louis Varland, Blue Jays

National League Reserves and Pitchers

C Hunter Goodman, Rockies

C William Contreras, Brewers

INF Luis Arraez, Giants

INF Bryce Harper, Phillies

INF Otto Lopez, Marlins

INF Matt Olson, Braves

INF Sal Stewart, Reds

OF Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks

OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

OF Jordan Walker, Cardinals ( fresh off his HR derby victory

OF James Wood, Nationals

DH/C Iván Herrera, Cardinals

LHP Foster Griffin, Nationals

LHP Justin Wrobleski, Dodgers

LHP Jesús Luzardo, Phillies

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Diamondbacks

LHP Chris Sale, Braves

RHP Logan Webb, Giants

RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

RHP Jhoan Duran, Phillies

RHP Raisel Iglesias, Braves

RHP Mason Miller, Padres

RHP Riley O’Brien, Cardinals

All-Star Selections Who Will Not Play

These players earned 2026 All-Star honors but will not be active for the game.

American League

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays — elected as the starting first baseman but declined because of an ailing lower back

1B Nick Kurtz, Athletics — initially named as Guerrero’s replacement but sidelined by a thumb strain

OF Aaron Judge, Yankees — elected as a starting outfielder but unavailable because of injury

OF Byron Buxton, Twins — elected as a starting outfielder but unavailable because of injury

LHP Ranger Suárez, Red Sox — selected for the pitching staff and subsequently replaced by Nick Martinez

RHP Justin Verlander, Tigers — Commissioner’s Legend Pick; will not be active for the game

National League

DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers — elected as the starting designated hitter but sidelined by left knee inflammation

RHP Chase Burns, Reds — selected for the pitching staff and subsequently replaced by Foster Griffin

RHP Max Meyer, Marlins — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; replaced by Jesús Luzardo

RHP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; initially replaced by Braxton Ashcraft

RHP Paul Skenes, Pirates — unavailable because of his pitching schedule; replaced by Riley O’Brien

RHP Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates — named as Misiorowski’s replacement but subsequently replaced by Justin Wrobleski

Two Names Beyond the Roster

Commissioner Rob Manfred tapped Justin Verlander as the American League's Legends Pick. Verlander has been out since March with hip and hamstring injuries and won't pitch, but he'll be honored in what he's already announced will be his final season. On the National League side, Bryce Harper joins as a Legends Pick reserve at first base, giving Philadelphia its own guy on the roster in his home ballpark.

The Phillies lead all teams with six All-Stars, one ahead of the Dodgers and Braves at five apiece.

Who Are the 2026 MLB All-Star Game Managers?

Continuing the usual tradition, the two teams that reached the previous World Series lead the All-Star squads. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts returns to guide the National League after the Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, while Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider leads the American League after Toronto took the 2025 AL pennant.

Roberts has invited St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and Philadelphia interim manager Don Mattingly to serve as honorary NL coaches, while Schneider has asked Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton to join the AL coaching staff.

When Is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 14, with first pitch at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. It is the 96th All-Star Game played between the American League and National League.

Where Is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game is at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, home of the Phillies, as part of a week of festivities tied to America's 250th anniversary.

Who Won the MLB All-Star Game Last Year?

The National League beat the American League 7-6 in 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The teams were tied 6-6 after nine innings, and the NL won the first swing-off tiebreaker in All-Star Game history. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies won MVP after hitting three home runs in the swing-off.