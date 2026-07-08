2026 MLB All-Star Game: Ranking All 70 Players Chosen For The Midsummer Classic

Every player heading to Philadelphia earned his spot on the 2026 MLB All-Star roster, but not all 70 selections will arrive with the same level of value and production behind them.

Using FanGraphs’ WAR as the measuring stick, here's a ranking of this year's American League and National League All-Stars in descending order, starting with a retiring future Hall of Famer and building to the very best of the best in 2026.

All stats are through July 8.

Verlander, who announced he’s retiring after this season, was named as a Commissioner's Legend Pick. The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer is the active MLB leader in wins (266), strikeouts (3,554), innings pitched (3,571.1) and games started (556).

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

O’Brien joins Jordan Walker as the only Cardinals representatives for the All-Star Game, and both are first-timers. The 31-year-old journeyman reliever ranks among MLB saves leaders.

Guerrero Jr., who has hit just five home runs amid the worst season of his career, was voted in as the AL's starting first baseman but has elected not to play in the game.

How is Chapman’s fastball still this electric, at 38 years old during his 17th season in MLB? Chapman continues to be a valuable late-inning weapon even this deep into his career.

Once again, Iglesias’ veteran experience and steady, elite stuff have made him a valuable closer, posting 18 saves and a 2.30 ERA in 31 ⅔ innings. This is Iglesias’ first career All-Star selection after 11 years in the majors.

Baker’s reliable arm out of the bullpen (1.73 ERA and 25 saves) makes him a trusted late-game option as he’s been key to Tampa Bay’s success.

Clement rounds out the group of four Blue Jays All-Stars as the second baseman leads the AL in doubles (23) while posting a 104 OPS+.

Cleveland’s rookie second baseman has a baserunning run value in Baseball Savant’s 94th percentile, and a hot month at the plate in May (.874 OPS in 28 games) helped him earn his first career All-Star appearance.

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Even though he’s been limited by injury this year, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year award winner is key to Atlanta’s winning ways with a 117 OPS+ in 67 games this year.

After back-to-back career-worst seasons, Rodriguez has bounced back this year to record a 2.25 ERA in 18 starts and 108 innings pitched for the Diamondbacks.

Smith’s shutdown stuff out of Cleveland’s bullpen (his 26 saves lead MLB) makes him one of the most reliable relievers in the AL.

Serving as the Rangers’ lone representation at the All-Star Game, Latz’s emergence as a dependable arm (1.71 ERA and 18 saves in 42 innings pitched) has been key for Texas’ bullpen.

Marsh’s breakout, career-best season at the plate (123 OPS+) has turned him into one of the Phillies' most valuable everyday players.

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Harper earned his ninth-career All-Star selection by being named the Commissioner’s Legend Pick, but he deserved the fan or player vote in a crowded first base field in the NL. Harper has 20 home runs and a 145 OPS+ through 93 games this season.

Contreras has developed into an elite, all-around catcher for the Brewers, boosting Milwaukee’s success with his excellent contribution to run prevention while carrying a career OPS+ of 119. This is his third-career All-Star selection.

Stewart is one of the most promising rookies in MLB this year, slugging 19 home runs and posting a 121 OPS+ in 91 games, all while balancing playing time at first, third and even second base.

Duran’s overpowering fastball and 40.7 strikeout rate that’s ranked in Baseball Savant’s 100th percentile make him one of the most dominant closers in baseball.

Albies’ steady bat (111 OPS+) and defense at second base have contributed mightily to a competitive Braves lineup, earning him his fourth-career All-Star nod.

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Wacha’s consistency and durability (his 114 ⅔ innings pitched lead the AL) make the veteran a reliable presence at the top of the Royals' rotation.

Continuing his run as a steady workhorse in the Giants' rotation, Webb owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 20.4 strikeout rate in 16 starts this year.

Goodman is quietly ranked third in the majors with 27 home runs, leading to his second consecutive All-Star selection. He’s one of the most under-the-radar hitters in the NL this year.

The Orioles’ switch-hitting backstop has bounced back from last season’s down year to post a 117 OPS+ in 62 games. When healthy and producing to his ceiling, Rutschman is a top-five catcher in the game.

After stringing together a pair of full, healthy seasons, Judge’s rib injury has led to his lowest WAR since the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. Thanks to his early-season production and stature in the sport, he was still voted in as an AL starter in the outfield.

Langeliers has established himself as one of the top catchers in MLB after combining elite power at the plate (20 home runs, .487 slugging percentage) with a well-rounded defensive game.

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In the wake of Jeff Hoffman’s downfall from closing duties, Varland’s emergence as a shutdown reliever (0.94 ERA in 48 innings) has given the Blue Jays a dependable high-leverage arm late in games.

Miller’s scoreless streak of 34 ⅔ innings pitched, triple-digit heat out of the bullpen and an NL-leading 23 saves make him one of the most dominant closers in the sport.

Meyer’s emergence as a reliable starter (2.58 ERA in 19 starts) has given the Marlins a genuine building block on the mound.

Sporting an AL-best 0.89 WHIP, Rasmussen’s command and durability have made him a key piece atop the Rays' rotation.

Particularly with Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton injured, Bellinger’s steadiness at the plate and defensive versatility have made him one of the Yankees' most valuable players this season.

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Faring much better in his second season in Seattle, Arozarena’s power-speed combination has made him one of the most dynamic offensive threats in the Mariners' lineup.

Even in another injury-impacted season, Trout’s elite production has reminded everyone why he’s still one of the best hitters in the game.

Greene isn’t chasing pitches as much this season, and his improved plate discipline has led to the lowest strikeout rate and the highest walk rate of his career.

Abrams’ blend of speed, pop and improved plate discipline has made him one of the most exciting shortstops in the NL. With 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases under his belt, Abrams is on his way to his first career 20/20 season.

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Sale’s continued excellence on the mound makes us forget that he’s doing all this at 37 years old. His 2.27 ERA is ranked fourth in the majors across all qualified starting pitchers.

Rice’s power surge has made him one of the most productive first basemen in the AL this season. HIs 26 home runs are tied with Caminero for the fourth-most in MLB.

Diaz’s consistency is worth spotlighting, as his .327 batting average in 86 games leads the AL, and even though this is only his second All-Star selection, the 34-year-old has been an above-average league hitter every season since his 2017 rookie year.

Finally, Walker is enjoying the breakout year everyone expected from him ever since he was the Cardinals’ highly-touted first-round draft pick in 2020. His 70 RBIs lead the majors.

Schwarber sports an MLB-leading 32 home runs through 89 games, and he’s firmly cementing himself as one of the premier power hitters in the history of baseball.

After winning the 2025 World Series MVP, Yamamoto’s polished command and deep repertoire continue to make him one of the most consistent starters in the league.

Pages’ all-around game, highlighted by strong defense and clutch hitting, has made him a reliable source of production for the Dodgers.

Freeman’s sustained excellence and consistency at the plate have kept him among the NL’s best hitters yet again, flashing a 142 OPS+ that’s nearly identical to his production since 2024.

Despite the on-field controversies, Contreras has remained a steady and stabilizing force in Boston’s lineup, rocking a career-best .921 OPS through 88 games.

Burns’ electric stuff out of the rotation (his fastball velo is in Baseball Savant’s 93rd percentile) has made him one of the most exciting young arms in the game.

Caminero is fresh off belting an astonishing 11 home runs over an 11-game span, and his explosive raw power has made him the most dangerous deep threat in the Rays' lineup.

After a down 2025, Olson has returned to producing consistent power this season (139 OPS+), making him one of the most reliable run producers in the NL.

Ashcraft’s emergence as a reliable innings-eater in his second year in the bigs has given the Pirates a genuine building block in their rotation.

Messick’s 2.80 ERA in 18 starts and deceptive lefty arsenal has quietly made him one of the better breakout starters in the AL.

Skenes’ overpowering arsenal continues to make him one of the most must-watch aces in the game, even while battling a season with some unusual bumps.

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Luzardo’s electric stuff and improved consistency have made him one of the most dominant left-handers in the league this year.

Even in his 12th year in the big leagues, Buxton’s rare blend of elite defense, speed and power make him one of the most dynamic outfielders in the sport.

After a rocky start to his Red Sox tenure, Suarez made key adjustments and returned to relying on his high ground-ball rate to become one of the most reliable starters in Boston’s rotation.

Soto’s elite plate discipline and consistent power (his 171 OPS+ leads the NL) have kept him among the ranks of the most feared hitters in the game, even in another down year for the Mets.

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Ryan’s excellent control and ability to miss bats make him a workhorse at the top of the Twins' rotation. With the trade deadline looming on Aug. 3, Ryan figures to be in high demand.

Muncy’s consistency at the plate makes him the best all-around third baseman in the NL this year. At age 35, he'll make his first career All-Star start.

No sophomore slumps here. After winning last year’s AL Rookie of the Year award, Kurtz’s raw power has extended into his second season in the bigs, flashing a .912 OPS that ranks top-10 in MLB.

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Vargas’ breakout offensive season (134 OPS+) has been a driving force behind a surprisingly competitive White Sox team.

Carroll’s speed-power combination at the top of the Diamondbacks' lineup makes him one of the sport’s most dynamic players, and he’s leading MLB in triples (10) for the fourth consecutive year.

Arraez’s contact skills remain unmatched, consistently spraying line drives as he contends for his fourth batting title. He's also playing a solid second base.

(Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

Schlittler’s emergence as a frontline starter (his 2.01 ERA in 19 starts leads the AL) has given the Yankees a legitimate ace at the top of the rotation.

Cease’s swing-and-miss stuff (36.9 K%) has made him one of the most dominant strikeout artists in the AL this year. His near no-hitter against the Giants on July 8 pushed him up this list.

After getting snubbed from the All-Star Game last year despite a dominant season, Sanchez is contending for a Cy Young Award this year thanks to his deceptive changeup and steady command.

Ever since Wood dramatically increased his walk rate this year, his rare combination of size, power and plate discipline has made him one of the most feared young hitters in baseball.

Dingler combines excellent power numbers (19 home runs, .516 slugging percentage) with strong defense to become one of the game's most productive young catchers.

The Tigers’ 21-year-old rookie infielder has broken out in his first taste of the majors, sporting a 129 OPS+ while flashing polish at the plate beyond his years.

Now that he’s finally enjoying a healthy season, Alvarez’s prodigious power (his 29 home runs lead the AL) has made him a middle-of-the-order fixture that opposing pitchers dread facing.

Lopez is a steady, high-average bat who's quietly been the most productive hitter in the league (his .345 batting average leads MLB) on a surprising Marlins club.

(Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Misiorowski’s triple-digit fastball and dominant strikeout numbers (his 167 strikeouts lead MLB) make for must-watch TV every time he takes the mound.

Witt is a five-tool force at shortstop, combining speed (his 30 stolen bases lead the AL), power (.458 slugging percentage) and standout defense (his 44 double plays turned lead the AL) to cement himself as one of the sport's biggest stars.

PCA’s blend of elite defense in center field and power bat (21 home runs and a 158 OPS+) has made him one of the most complete players in the National League.

Is anyone still surprised? Ohtani is once again doing the impossible, anchoring the Dodgers' lineup with 20 home runs while also pitching to a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts.

How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game