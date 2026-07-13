MLB All-Star Break: 1 Number That Defines 1st Half of Season For All 30 Teams

It's the MLB All-Star break, meaning we have a clear sense of what every team is. With that in mind, here's one number that defines the first half of the season for all 30 MLB teams (teams are mentioned in alphabetical order by city/state name):

Athletics: 20

Athletics' catcher Shea Langeliers (21) and first baseman Nick Kurtz (20) have each hit 20 home runs.

Atlanta Braves: 5

While they lost 19 of their last 29 games before the All-Star break, the Braves stand atop the National League East (55-40) and are sending five players to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game: Drake Baldwin, Ozzie Albies, Matt Olson, Chris Sale and Raisel Iglesias.

Arizona Diamondbacks: 10

D-backs star right fielder Corbin Carroll leads MLB with 10 triples.

Baltimore Orioles: 90

The Orioles are 46-51, but when they're connecting with pitches, they're annihilating them. Baltimore is first in the sport in average exit velocity (90.0 mph) and hard-hit percentage (42.9%), according to Statcast.

Boston Red Sox: 85

The Red Sox won their last nine games before the All-Star break, putting them a half-game out of the third American League wild-card seed. With that said, Boston is, remarkably, last in baseball with 85 home runs.

Chicago Cubs: 10

The Cubs are in possession of the first NL wild-card seed at 54-42 after a wonky stretch of play. How's that? They had multiple 10-game winning streaks. The first one came in mid-April, which was later followed by another 10-game winning stretch from late-April through early-May. What happened after the second hot streak? The Cubs had a 10-game losing streak in mid-May. Baseball.

Chicago White Sox: 129

The White Sox are the surprise team in the sport (first place in the AL Central at 50-45), and the long ball has been a primary catalyst for their success; they're fourth in MLB with 129 home runs, with infielders Colson Montgomery (23), Miguel Rojas (21) and Munetaka Murakami (20) accounting for 64 of those homers.

Cincinnati Reds: 254

In what's his first full MLB season, right-hander Chase Burns, who the Reds selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, boasts a 2.54 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 118 strikeouts, 4.2 wins above replacement and a 173 ERA+ over 102 ⅔ innings pitched (18 starts); Burns is a 2026 All-Star.

Cleveland Guardians: 28

Guardians right-handed reliever Cade Smith has totaled an MLB-high 28 saves. He also sports a 2.84 ERA, has totaled 63 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .229 batting average.

Colorado Rockies: 590

Of course, playing half your games a mile above sea level at Coors Field is a challenge, but the Rockies' starting rotation still boasts a jarring 5.90 team ERA, which is last in the sport.

Detroit Tigers: 4

After back-to-back appearances in the AL Division Series from 2024-25, the Tigers are 44-52. Moreover, they've lost four or more consecutive games five times this season.

Houston Astros: 633

Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez is first in MLB with a .633 slugging percentage, as well as on-base percentage (.426) and OPS (1.059); Álvarez also leads the American League with 31 home runs.

Kansas City Royals: 533

The Royals are tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the worst record in baseball (38-59). Meanwhile, their bullpen has the worst ERA in MLB (5.33).

Los Angeles Angels: 917

Tied with the Royals for the worst record in MLB, the Angels stand alone with a league-high 917 strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers: 61

The defending, back-to-back World Series champions are riding high this season, leading the sport with 61 wins.

Miami Marlins: 24

In possession of the third NL wild-card seed at 52-45, the Marlins have tallied an MLB-high 24 triples. Middle infielders Otto Lopez, who's on the NL All-Star Game roster, and Xavier Edwards have each hit six triples.

Milwaukee Brewers: 340

The Brewers' starting rotation is first in baseball with a 3.40 ERA, an effort highlighted by superstar right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who has a 1.62 ERA, an 0.76 WHIP, logged 167 strikeouts and held opponents to a .148 batting average (all of those figures lead MLB).

Minnesota Twins: 10

The Twins aren't in the playoff picture, but they've been able to entertain with the bats. In fact, they're top 10 in runs (sixth with 471), hits (ninth with 810), home runs (10th with 120), batting average (ninth at .248), on-base percentage (ninth at .323), slugging percentage (seventh at .415) and OPS (eighth at .738).

New York Mets: 303

The Mets, who lead the sport with a roughly $329 million payroll, are tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for 28th in MLB with a .303 team on-base percentage.

New York Yankees: 142

The Yankees have hit an MLB-best 142 home runs.

Philadelphia Phillies: 45

The Phillies fired manager Rob Thomson after the team's 9-19 start. Since the move, the team is 45-24 under interim manager Don Mattingly.

Pittsburgh Pirates: 516

The Pirates are a commendable 50-47 and tied with the Washington Nationals for the most runs in MLB (516). Pittsburgh has also tallied a league-high 886 hits and sports a league-best .263 batting average.

San Diego Padres: 30

Despite being a playoff fixture in recent memory, the Padres are last (30th) in runs (379), hits (709), batting average (.226), on-base percentage (.302) and OPS (.672).

San Francisco Giants: 119

It has been another long year for the Giants, who are 41-55. A bright spot has been second baseman Luis Arráez, who is second in the sport with 119 hits and is an NL All-Star.

Seattle Mariners: 3

Despite being 48-49, the Mariners are just one-and-a-half-games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the AL West. The Mariners' bullpen is keeping them afloat, as they have four relievers who have made at least 20 appearances sporting an ERA below three (Eduard Bazardo, José A. Ferrer, Gabe Speier and Matt Brash). In all, Seattle's bullpen has a 3.56 ERA, good for fourth in the sport.

St. Louis Cardinals: 74

Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker, who's a first-time All-Star, leads the sport with 74 RBIs. He has also blasted a career-high 22 home runs, while owning a .294/.354/.532 slash line.

Tampa Bay Rays: 322

Rays designated hitter Yandy Díaz leads the AL with a .322 batting average and 111 hits. In doing so, Díaz earned his second career All-Star nod on a Tampa Bay team that has the best record in the AL (56-38).

Texas Rangers: 126

The Rangers are just two games over .500 (49-47), but that's enough to be first in the AL West. Reliever Jacob Latz has been one of the keys to success for Texas, as he's 18 of 20 in saves situations, boasts a 1.61 ERA and an 0.67 WHIP and is holding opponents to a mere .126 batting average.

Toronto Blue Jays: 13.55

The defending AL-champion Blue Jays are slumping, but their premier offseason pickup, right-hander Dylan Cease, has been stellar. Through 17 starts (98 ⅓ innings pitched), Cease sports a 2.56 ERA, 3.6 wins above replacement and 148 strikeouts, good for an MLB-best 13.55 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington Nationals: 27

While they lead the league in slugging percentage (.435) and are tied for the MLB lead in runs (516), the Nationals have blown an MLB-high 27 saves, which has them on pace to shatter the all-time record, which is 37.