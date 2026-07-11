2026 MLB All-Star Game Preview: 10 Storylines To Follow This Week In Philly

This week’s All-Star festivities in Philadelphia will be a hometown showcase.

The Phillies have two players — Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber — competing in the Home Run Derby on Monday. One day later, four more Phillies players — Cristopher Sánchez, Jesús Luzardo, Brandon Marsh and Jhoan Duran — will be joining Schwarber and Harper at the All-Star Game.

On the American League side, it will also be a return home for Mike Trout, the native of Millville, New Jersey, whose 12th All-Star Game will hold a special meaning.

With All-Star week about to get going, here are 10 storylines to watch.

Who Will Be The Starting Pitchers?

Rowan Kavner: There are two strong options for American League manager John Schneider. The Yankees’ Cam Schlittler leads AL pitchers in bWAR, ERA and WHIP, while Schneider’s Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease leads AL pitchers in fWAR, strikeouts, strikeout rate and opponents’ batting average. They’ve clearly been the top two pitchers in the AL.

It’s a little more complicated in the National League.

Jacob Misiorowski would have been the obvious choice in the middle of a historically overpowering season. He leads all qualified MLB starters in ERA, strikeouts, WHIP and opponents’ batting average. Shane Bieber (in the shortened 2020 season) and Gerrit Cole (in 2019) are the only qualified starters who have ever logged a strikeout rate higher than Misiorowski’s (39.6%) over the course of a full season.

The only problem? Miz won’t be there. He has been replaced because he will be pitching on Sunday and unavailable for the All-Star Game. Paul Skenes might have made sense, but he will be facing off against Misiorowski on Sunday (and hasn’t had the first-half numbers of other top contenders).

NL manager Dave Roberts told me last week that being the hometown pitcher "has got to have some weight" as he mulls his decision. If he chooses to go with a Phillies pitcher, there are two options: Sánchez and Luzardo.

Sánchez would have been the clear choice until he coughed up nine runs in Kansas City on Monday. Despite that clunker, as long as he is cleared to pitch three days after his start on Saturday, he'd make a lot of sense. Atlanta’s Chris Sale, Cincinnati’s Chase Burns and Roberts’ World Series star Yoshinobu Yamamoto also have to be among the other top considerations.

Cristopher Sánchez has been stellar during the first half of the season for the Phillies. (Phebe Grosser/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A Farewell To Justin Verlander

Deesha Thosar: This week’s All-Star week festivities will double as a farewell stage for Verlander, giving his peers and fans a chance to celebrate his remarkable career. After announcing that he will retire following the season, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer will take one final All-Star bow as one of the sport’s most accomplished pitchers.

Verlander is a throwback from a generation of pitchers that played the game with different priorities, including pitching deep into games, emphasizing durability and wins, and defining a legacy through consistency and longevity. It’s fair to question whether we will ever see anyone like him take the mound again.

Justin Verlander is finishing his career with the team he started it with. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Few careers can match Verlander’s resume. The 43-year-old is a 10-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award winner, a two-time World Series champion, and the 2011 AL MVP. The right-hander has spent over two decades overpowering hitters, presiding as the active leader in strikeouts (3,554), wins (266), complete games (26), games started (556) and innings pitched (3,571.1). Whatever MLB has in the works to honor Verlander in Philly, it’s certain to be a fitting tribute to one of baseball’s all-time greats.

Hometown Stars In Home Run Derby

Kavner: In 2018, the Nationals' Bryce Harper beat the Cubs' Kyle Schwarber in the finals to win the Home Run Derby. Eight years later, now Phillies teammates, they’ll face off again in front of their hometown fans.

It’s the first time since that 2018 Derby that two teammates will compete. (That year, it was Schwarber and Cubs teammate Javier Báez).

Harper has tabbed Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel, one of his World Baseball Classic Team USA coaches, as his Derby pitcher. Ebel threw to Schwarber during last year’s All-Star Game swing-off, helping Schwarber launch three home runs on three pitches to earn MVP honors.

Speaking Of That Swing-Off…

Thosar: Could another Home Run Derby-style swing-off decide the All-Star Game? After last year's dramatic tiebreaker captivated fans, including Schwarber going a perfect 3-for-3 with three home runs, the possibility is back on the table in Philadelphia.

Under MLB's All-Star rules, games tied after nine innings skip extra innings and move straight to a swing-off. Three manager-selected hitters from each league get three swings apiece, and the team that hits the most home runs after all rounds will claim the win. The format was introduced to avoid overworking pitchers while adding late-game drama.

There's no way to predict another tie, but all the ingredients are there. There’s elite pitching, stacked lineups and every run will come at a premium, so another swing-off remains a real possibility. If it happens, who will be crowned the hero? Last year in Atlanta, after the NL and AL ended the ninth in a 6-6 tie, we got to see Brent Rooker vs. Kyle Stowers in round one, followed by Schwarber vs. Randy Arozarena in round two, and finally Jonathan Aranda vs. Pete Alonso in round three. The NL won the All-Star Game, 7-6, after the unprecedented swing-off.

Kyle Schwarber receives 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP | MLB on FOX Check out Kyle Schwarber receive his Most Valuable Player trophy for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Trout To Start In Hometown All-Star Game

Kavner: Trout’s 12th All-Star Game will be a particularly memorable one.

Trout’s hometown of Millville, New Jersey, is less than 50 miles from Philadelphia, and the Angels superstar has thought about the possibility of playing in this All-Star Game since before the season began.

"It would be huge," Trout told me two weeks ago, when he was still on the injured list with a hamstring strain. "It’d be special, for sure."

Trout has returned from his hamstring strain — as he vowed to do — just in time. He’ll be starting in the outfield for an AL team that could use his pop with Aaron Judge injured.

Which AL Rookie Will Step Up?

Kavner: It’s a special year for rookie talent, and much of it will be on display on the American League roster.

Munetaka Murakami returned from his hamstring injury just in time to be added to the American League roster after launching 20 homers in his first 57 big-league games. Kevin McGonigle is already one of the most valuable shortstops in the game at 21 years old. Cleveland has two AL Rookie of the Year contenders in the game in second baseman Travis Bazzana and pitcher Parker Messick.

All of them have risen to the occasion in their first MLB season, and it will be fascinating to see who holds their own — or takes their game to another level — against the sport’s top competition.

Munetaka Murakami returned from the injured list just in time for the All-Star Game. (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

MLB Continues To Showcase International Stars

Thosar: Is it the World Baseball Classic, or the All-Star Game? Just four months after another successful WBC, which ended with Venezuela beating the United States for its first-ever WBC title, the All-Star Game will continue to showcase baseball’s global reach.

From Latin America to Asia to the land down under, Philly’s Midsummer Classic will feature plenty of stars whose baseball journeys began in different countries.

There are 22 internationally born players earning spots on the All-Star rosters (33.8%), including 12 players in the NL and 10 in the AL. The list features players from Cuba (7); the Dominican Republic (5); Venezuela (4); Canada (2); Japan (2); Australia (1); and Curaçao (1). Guardians rookie second baseman Travis Bazzana, a native of Hornsby, Australia, will become just the fourth-ever native of Australia to make the All-Star Game, joining Grant Balfour (2013); Liam Hendriks (2019, 2021-22); and Dave Nilsson (1999).

Diverse All-Star rosters represent the international talent pipeline that’s become essential to MLB’s grandest stages.

Will This Week Be The Showcase Of Junior Caminero?

Kavner: Caminero is one of the hottest hitters on the planet right now — he had 12 homers in his last 16 games entering the weekend before the break — and he’s out for revenge after falling just short of becoming the youngest player ever to win the Home Run Derby last year.

Would anyone be surprised if he won the Derby and then took home All-Star MVP honors? At just 23 years old, the AL starting third baseman is quickly ascending into one of the league’s most promising superstars.

The First-Time All-Stars To Watch

Thosar: Some have been there, done that (looking at you, Trout, Freddie Freeman, Chris Sale, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, et al.). And then, some will have no idea what to expect and will be taking in the All-Star week festivities with fresh eyes.

There is a record, eye-popping total of 29 players who will be making their All-Star Game debuts this year. Among that large group, there are several names worth keeping an eye on who could steal the show.

Notable names making their first trip to the Midsummer Classic include Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease, Yankees first baseman Ben Rice and burgeoning star right-hander Schlitter, breakout Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker and local Phillies in Luzardo and outfielder Brandon Marsh rounding out the group of some of the game’s best players of the first half.

"I don’t necessarily come into the season saying, ‘I really want to be on the All-Star team,’" Rice told me of whether it was his goal to be selected. "But you can only hope that if you do your best every day and stick to your process and the results follow, that maybe you’ll get the chance."

Key Stars Will Be Absent. Who Will Capitalize?

Thosar: We’ve been spoiled over the years with so many household names regularly appearing at MLB’s annual All-Star Game festivities, but this year, the Midsummer Classic will be missing some of its biggest headliners.

Shohei Ohtani (left knee irritation), Judge (stress fracture in right rib), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (elected not to play) are among the superstar absences, with aces Skenes and Misiorowski also unable to play in the All-Star Game because they’re both starting on Sunday. In addition, Byron Buxton is dealing with a right hip impingement, while Nick Kurtz will also miss the game due to a right thumb sprain.

Still, these absences create opportunity. With a handful of marquee names sidelined or unavailable, the spotlight shifts to first-time All-Stars and underrated talents who are all eager to make a name for themselves. Keep an eye on All-Star Game replacements like first baseman Willson Contreras and Murakami to make the most of their chances.