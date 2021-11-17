Major League Baseball MLB Awards: Robbie Ray, Corbin Burnes named Cy Young winners for 2021 season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's awards season in Major League Baseball, with some coveted hardware up for grabs this week.

Three of the major honors awarded by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA) have been announced already, with Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year in both the AL and NL handed out on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

On Wednesday, the Cy Young winners were announced. The biggest prize of all, MVP, will be revealed Thursday.

Who is taking home the honors? Here is a breakdown of the BBWAA's awards, along with reactions from FOX Sports Baseball Analyst Ben Verlander.

MVP (announced Thursday)

AL finalists: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B/DH, Toronto Blue Jays; Shohei Ohtani, SP/DH, Los Angeles Angels; Marcus Semien, 2B/SS, Toronto Blue Jays

NL finalists: Bryce Harper, RF, Philadelphia Phillies; Juan Soto, RF, Washington Nationals; Fernando Tatis Jr., SS/OF, San Diego Padres

CY YOUNG

AL: Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

The details: Ray was nearly a unanimous choice for the AL Cy Young award, missing out by just one first-place vote among the 30 ballots cast. With 13 wins in 2021, Ray's win total is tied for the fewest by a Cy Young-winning starting pitcher over the course of a full season, tying Felix Hernandez's mark in 2010. Although he didn't have a bunch of wins, Ray did lead baseball in strikeouts (248) and led the AL in ERA (2.84) and WHIP (1.045). He is Toronto's first Cy Young winner since Roy Halladay in 2003.

Ben V.'s thoughts: "Ray put it all together this year, and it was incredible to watch. He had shown flashes of brilliance in the past, but just in time for free agency, he reached his full potential."

Others receiving votes: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees (123); Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox (48); Nathan Eovaldi, Boston Red Sox (41); Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox (34); Frankie Montas, Oakland A's (21); Lance McCullers Jr., Houston Astros (14); Liam Hendriks, Chicago White Sox (10); Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins/Toronto Blue Jays (8); Chris Bassitt, Oakland A's (2); Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox (1); Raisel Iglesias, Los Angeles Angels (1)

NL: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

The details: Burnes won a tight race to claim the award, finishing with 151 points in the voting, 10 points ahead second place. He received the same number of first-place votes as Zack Wheeler, who finished second but made up ground with 14 second-place votes, compared to nine for Burnes. Per the BBWAA: "The 10-point margin of victory is the closest in the National League and tied for the fourth overall since the ballot expanded from three to five pitchers in 2010."

Ben V.'s thoughts: "Burnes was absolutely filthy all year. On a staff full of aces, he rose above the rest. He also set the MLB record for most strikeouts before allowing a walk, with 58."

Others receiving votes: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies (141), Max Scherzer Washington Nationals/Los Angeles Dodgers (113); Walker Buehler, Los Angeles Dodgers (70); Brandon Woodruff, Milwaukee Brewers (21); Kevin Gausman, San Francisco Giants (7); Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals (3); Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers (3); Jacob deGrom, New York Mets (1)

MANAGER OF THE YEAR

AL: Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

The details: Cash was money for the Rays this season, winning the AL East and taking his team to an AL-best 100-62 record. This is the second year in a row Cash has won the Manager of the Year award, a feat previously achieved by only legendary Atlanta Braves skipper Bobby Cox, who won back-to-back awards in 2004 and '05. Cash received 19 of 30 first-place votes, with four other AL managers receiving first-place votes.

Ben V.'s thoughts: "What the Rays have built in Tampa is truly incredible. The sport has never seen anything like what the Rays have done the past few years, and Cash continues to get the absolute best out of all 26 guys on the team. That’s special."

Others receiving votes: Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners (71); Dusty Baker, Astros (33); Charlie Montoyo, Toronto Blue Jays (23); Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox (16); Tony La Russa, Chicago White Sox (15); AJ Hinch, Detroit Tigers (3)

NL: Gabe Kapler, San Francisco Giants

The details: In his second season with the Giants, a team many predicted would miss the playoffs, Kapler stunned the league with a 107-55 record in the regular season. The Giants took home the NL West title with the best record in a baseball, fending off the 106-56 Dodgers down the stretch, and the 107 wins for the Giants set a franchise record. Kapler became the second manager in Giants history to win the honor, joining Dusty Baker, who won it in 1993, 1997 and 2000.

Ben V.'s thoughts: "The Giants were projected to win 75.5 games, and they ended up winning 107. They put together one of the most surprising seasons we have seen in a long time, with Kapler leading the way."

Others receiving votes: Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers (75); Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals (25); Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves (21); Dave Roberts, Los Angeles Dodgers (6)

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

AL: Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

The details: Arozarena's brilliance in the 2020 playoffs carried over to the 2021 season, with the 26-year-old still eligible for the award due to his playing time a season ago. The speedy leadoff hitter hit for a .274 average, with 32 doubles, 20 homers and 69 RBIs. He also stole 20 bases, tied for 10th in the AL. With 22 of the 30 first-place votes, he was named Tampa Bay's first Rookie of the Year since Wil Myers took home the award in 2013.

Ben V.'s thoughts: "Arozarena won over the hearts of baseball fans during the 2020 season, but this year, he was still listed as a rookie, and he didn’t disappoint. This man was built for big moments, and he’s so fun to watch."

Others receiving votes: Luis Garcia, Houston Astros (63); Wander Franco, Tampa Bay Rays (30); Adolis Garcia, Texas Rangers (27); Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Indians (11); Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles (10); Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays (3); Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays (2)

NL: Jonathan India, 2B, Cincinnati Reds

The details: India was a near-unanimous selection, picking up 29 of 30 first-place votes. The 24-year-old hit .269 in his rookie season, with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 69 RBIs. India finished seventh in the league with 71 walks. He showed a willingness to take one for the team, too, as his hit by pitch total of 23 led the NL. India is the eighth Reds player to win the Rookie of the Year Award and the first since Scott Williamson won in 1999.

Ben V.'s thoughts: "India had a fantastic rookie season. His stats on the field, as well as playing solid defense every day, made him a no-brainer for this award."

Others receiving votes: Trevor Rogers, Miami Marlins (86); Dylan Carlson, St. Louis Cardinals (22); Patrick Wisdom, Chicago Cubs (5); Ian Anderson, Atlanta Braves (3); Tyler Stephenson, Cincinnati Reds (2); Frank Schwindel, Chicago Cubs (2); David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates (1); Vladimir Gutierrez, Cincinnati Reds (1)

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

