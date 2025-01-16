Major League Baseball Bob Uecker, longtime Brewers voice and star of 'Major League' movies, has died at 90 Published Jan. 16, 2025 11:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bob Uecker, one of the most iconic voices in baseball and the sports broadcasting history, has passed away. He was 90 years old.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Uecker's family announced his death on Thursday morning, sharing that he had battled small cell lung cancer since early 2023.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob," the family shared in a statement. "To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us, he was so much more."

Uecker enjoyed a six-year stint as an MLB player in the 1960s before becoming a broadcaster. He began working for a local TV station in Atlanta before he was hired to call Brewers games on the radio in 1971. Uecker held that position through the end of the 2024 season, serving as the Brewers' radio voice for 54 seasons.

Additionally, Uecker called games for national broadcasts. He served as a color commentator for ABC and NBC from the 1970s through the 1990s, calling World Series games.

But Uecker gained national prominence through his acting work. He memorably starred as Harry Doyle in the "Major League" film series, starring in all three films as one of the radio voices of the team. He also was a fixture on late-night talk shows, appearing on the "Tonight Show" more than 100 times and earning the nickname "Mr. Baseball" from host Johnny Carson. Uecker also starred as George Owens on the hit sitcom "Mr. Belvedere" and had a memorable set of Miller Lite commercials in the 1980s.

He continued to appear in shows in recent years, with his most notable appearance coming as a guest star in the Disney+ series, "Monsters at Work."

Of course, Uecker also called Brewers games through the 2024 season. His 54 seasons as the team's radio announcer was one of the longest tenures for a broadcaster in sports history. It was the second-longest active MLB streak at the time of his death.

Uecker was on the call, and on the postgame scene in the locker room, when the Brewers won the NL Central in 2024. That celebration just showed a glimpse of who he was.

"He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished," Uecker's family said in the statement. "While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours."

