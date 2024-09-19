Major League Baseball Brewers' wild clinch party: Bob Uecker 'peed himself'; Jackson Chourio baby stroller Published Sep. 19, 2024 12:49 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second consecutive NL Central title and third title in four years on Wednesday night with a walk-off single by Jake Bauers to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Then, chaos ensued in the locker room.

Following the win, the Brewers broke out the bottles to celebrate the division title. When manager Pat Murphy paid tribute to the legendary Bob Uecker and the team showered him with champagne, the 90-year-old broadcaster said, "I peed my pants."

Meanwhile, the Brewers prepared a baby stroller filled with non-alcoholic beer and champagne for rookie Jackson Chourio, who is just 20 years old.

Milwaukee's walk-off win gave it a series victory over Philadelphia, which owns the No. 1 seed in the NL. The Brewers, led by first-year manager Murphy, are 88-64, good for the No. 3 seed in the NL. They trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games for the No. 2 seed.

As for the budding Chourio, the rookie outfielder has 21 home runs, 77 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, while boasting a .273/.328/.475 slash line. He also has a 121 OPS+ and posted a combined 12 DRS.

Chourio, the Brewers' former top prospect, has been one of the pillars of their offense, along with shortstop Willy Adames (32 home runs, 109 RBIs) — who's having arguably the best season of his MLB career — and catcher William Contreras (22 home runs, 90 RBIs, .469 slugging percentage). Milwaukee has needed all of them in the wake of All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich suffering a season-ending back injury in July.

Next up for the Brewers is a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Game 1 on Thursday night (7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

