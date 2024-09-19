Major League Baseball
Brewers' wild clinch party: Bob Uecker 'peed himself'; Jackson Chourio baby stroller
Major League Baseball

Brewers' wild clinch party: Bob Uecker 'peed himself'; Jackson Chourio baby stroller

Published Sep. 19, 2024 12:49 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their second consecutive NL Central title and third title in four years on Wednesday night with a walk-off single by Jake Bauers to beat the Philadelphia Phillies.

Then, chaos ensued in the locker room.

Following the win, the Brewers broke out the bottles to celebrate the division title. When manager Pat Murphy paid tribute to the legendary Bob Uecker and the team showered him with champagne, the 90-year-old broadcaster said, "I peed my pants."

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Brewers prepared a baby stroller filled with non-alcoholic beer and champagne for rookie Jackson Chourio, who is just 20 years old.

Milwaukee's walk-off win gave it a series victory over Philadelphia, which owns the No. 1 seed in the NL. The Brewers, led by first-year manager Murphy, are 88-64, good for the No. 3 seed in the NL. They trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by two games for the No. 2 seed.

As for the budding Chourio, the rookie outfielder has 21 home runs, 77 RBIs and 20 stolen bases, while boasting a .273/.328/.475 slash line. He also has a 121 OPS+ and posted a combined 12 DRS.

Chourio, the Brewers' former top prospect, has been one of the pillars of their offense, along with shortstop Willy Adames (32 home runs, 109 RBIs) — who's having arguably the best season of his MLB career — and catcher William Contreras (22 home runs, 90 RBIs, .469 slugging percentage). Milwaukee has needed all of them in the wake of All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich suffering a season-ending back injury in July. 

Next up for the Brewers is a four-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Game 1 on Thursday night (7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers
Jackson Chourio
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: With Astros' rotation stabilized, Justin Verlander's postseason role TBD

With Astros' rotation stabilized, Justin Verlander's postseason role TBD

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes