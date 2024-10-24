Dodgers to honor Fernando Valenzuela with No. 34 uniform patch
Fernando Valenzuela will be honored by the Los Angeles Dodgers with a patch of his No. 34 on team uniforms during the World Series and the 2025 season.
The circular patch will be on jersey sleeves with the late pitcher's No. 34 in Dodger blue with a white outline, surrounded by a black background and a blue outline. "FERNANDO" is in white capital letters above the number.
Valenzuela, the 1981 NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award winner, died at age 63 on Tuesday, one day shy of the 43rd anniversary of his 147-pitch complete game that led the Dodgers over the Yankees in World Series Game 3. After losing the first two games at Yankee Stadium, the Dodgers won four in a row for their first title since 1965.
A six-time All-Star, Valenzuela was 173-153 in 17 seasons, including 141-116 with the Dodgers from 1980-90. His flamboyant presence triggered "Fernandomania" among fans, and he worked for the team as a broadcaster from 2003 through 2024.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
