USA vs. Mexico World Baseball Classic: Starters, Lineups, How To Watch

Can Team USA and its star-studded lineup and rotation win it all at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Two games, two wins so far for the USA after beating Brazil and then dominating Great Britain. It continues with Monday's Pool B game against Mexico at Daiken Park, home of MLB's Houston Astros.

The game will be Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

How to Watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic

FOX is your exclusive home to the WBC with games spread across the FOX family of networks.

FOX is set to air seven games, including three Pool B games featuring Team USA, two quarterfinals games and the World Baseball Classic Championship Game on Tuesday, March 17 from Miami’s loanDepot Park. The remaining matchups will air across FS1, FS2, the FOX Sports app, FOX One and Tubi. All 47 games will be available for streaming. Catch the action on the following streaming options:

FOXSports.com and FOX Sports app

FOX One

Tubi

Team USA Starting Pitcher vs. Mexico

National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes versus Mexico on Monday. The Pittsburgh Pirates ace will be making his debut appearance at the WBC and is expected to take the mound twice during the tournament.

New York Mets right-hander Nolan McLean is tentatively scheduled to start Tuesday in the final pool-play game against Italy, even though he's dealing with an illness.

Team USA Starting Lineup vs. Mexico

Expect a potent lineup for Team USA, one that includes three-time AL MVP and Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge and a pair of Phillies superstars in first baseman Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. So far in the tournament, Judge and Schwarber have one homer each. Schwarber and Orioles star second baseman Gunnar Henderson have four hits each to lead Team USA.