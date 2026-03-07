4 Takeaways From USA's World Baseball Classic Win Over Great Britain

It took a little time for the United States’ lethal offense to wake up, a credit to the weapons on Great Britain’s pitching staff. But once Team USA finally got rolling, the second game of the World Baseball Classic looked a lot like the first.

After throttling Brazil on Friday, USA again took care of business with ease in Saturday's 9-1 win. Though the British boasted more MLB talent on the roster than Brazil, USA was unfazed knowing two-time American League Cy Young award winner, their ace Tarik Skubal, was on the hill.

With an undefeated record, the United States is competing exactly how we expected. The team should be feeling plenty confident heading into the rest of pool play.

Here are my takeaways from Saturday’s WBC win:

1. Big-game Schwarber strikes again

(Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

The quickest hands in MLB. That familiar crack of the bat. Who else but Kyle Schwarber was at the plate with the best opportunity yet to give his team the lead? After struggling to get a run on the board through four innings, USA finally created traffic in the fifth on a throwing error from the Brits. Pete Crow-Armstrong doubled, then Ernie Clement scored on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Schwarber to set off the fireworks. Schwarber’s two-run home-run gave USA a 3-1 lead and broke the dam. The rest of the star-studded lineup woke up and put up a five-run rally in the fifth, and added three more runs in the sixth.

For Schwarber, it was his first home run of the tournament. The Phillies slugger was a key power hitter for Team USA in the 2023 WBC, hitting a home run in the championship game against Japan. Schwarber is renowned for hitting legendary home runs. Whether it’s his four-homer game last season against the Braves, blasting rockets in the All-Star Game swing-off, or his 23 career postseason dingers, it was only a matter of time before an opposing team got Schwarber’ed in the WBC. Great Britain’s hopeful start quickly became a lopsided affair.

2. Eaton bests Skubal

(Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton was a man with a plan. Leading off for the British, Eaton’s decision to sell out on USA starter Tarik Skubal’s first pitch was perfectly executed. Eaten got his A swing off and sent a first-pitch home run to left-center field, giving Great Britain an instant 1-0 lead. Skubal, who is scheduled to make just one start in the tournament, Saturday night’s matchup against Great Britain, stared off into the left-field seats in frustration. Skubal pounded the strike zone and delivered three terrific innings, Eaton’s home-run being his only blemish, before USA manager Mark DeRosa, beholden to pre-determined pitch counts, pulled him from the game after 41 pitches.

Eaton, meanwhile, enjoyed a 3-for-3 day at the plate, collecting another single off Skubal in the third and a base hit to right off Clay Holmes in the sixth. He was the only Great Britain hitter to collect a hit against the USA. The rest of the lineup went 0-for-25 on Saturday in Houston.

3. Brits’ pitching and defense stall USA

(Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Tyler Viza, a Scottish right-hander playing in the Mexican League after spending nine seasons in the minors, threw three shutout innings against USA. Then Great Britain had another weapon in the bullpen. Who could’ve predicted that a 24-year-old reliever in the Angels’ minor league system would come out firing filthy offspeed pitches to further throw USA off balance? Right-hander Najer Victor, who’s entering his third professional season and has never thrown above High-A, struck out Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper and Will Smith in the bottom of the fourth inning. Judge, whose timing has been excellent this early into the tournament, whiffed on a nasty slider with a late downward break. Just from that performance alone, the Angels should give Victor the nod on Opening Day.

The American heavyweight lineup, meanwhile, was hitting the ball hard. But in the early innings, Great Britain’s terrific defense prevented runs. No play shined more than Trace Thompson’s home-run robbery in the second inning. USA catcher Will Smith barreled a Viza fastball to the right-field seats when, out of nowhere, Thompson leaped and caught the ball. Thompson, brother of four-time NBA champion Klay, borrowed some vertical jump and took away what was otherwise a game-tying home run from Smith.

That’s the thing about this USA dream team, though. Even incredible individual feats were not enough to stop them.

4. Gunnar’s electric WBC debut

(Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

USA has the choice to play Bobby Witt Jr., 2024’s American League MVP runner-up, or Gunnar Henderson, the 2023 A.L. Rookie of the Year and another top-10 talent in the sport, at shortstop every game. It’s legitimately impossible to go wrong. And after going with Witt against Brazil in the first game of the tournament on Friday, Henderson made his WBC debut on Saturday — and it was electric. The 24-year-old Baltimore Orioles shortstop went 4-for-5 with two RBI against Great Britain, providing more fuel for fans who were irate that Henderson was left on the bench in USA’s WBC opener.

Henderson, one of the best all-around players in baseball, is projected to have a major bounce-back season this year. After his All-Star 2024 season, including a fourth-place finish in A.L. MVP voting, Henderson was hindered by a shoulder injury last year, which diminished his power at the plate. Now, FanGraphs is projecting the star shortstop to return to elite production with nearly 30 home runs and a .491 slugging percentage. If his WBC performance is any indication, Henderson is just warming up.

4 ½. What’s next for Team USA?

Following an off day on Sunday, USA will return to action on Monday with reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes on the hill against Mexico. The two baseball heavyweights have built a rivalry in the WBC, with Mexico holding a 3-1 advantage in their four previous clashes. Monday will be the most anticipated matchup of Pool B.

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.