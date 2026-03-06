World Baseball Classic
Australia Beats Czechia 5-1 To Stay Undefeated In The World Baseball Classic
World Baseball Classic

Australia Beats Czechia 5-1 To Stay Undefeated In The World Baseball Classic

Published Mar. 6, 2026 12:49 a.m. ET

Australia defeated Czechia 5-1 on Friday behind a three-run homer from Chicago White Sox infielder Curtis Mead to remain unbeaten in Pool C in the World Baseball Classic.

Australia is lining up among the favorites from Tokyo to reach the quarterfinals along with home team Japan. Japan is the defending champion and many expect a final in Miami on March 17 against the United States.

Curtis Mead crushes three-run home, giving Australia the lead over Czechia

Curtis Mead crushes three-run home, giving Australia the lead over Czechia
Curtis Mead crushed three-run home to give Australia the lead over Czechia.

Mead's homer in the third put Australia up 3-1 after the Czechs failed to convert a double play early in the inning that eventually gave Mead a chance to bat. Australia added two runs in the ninth, including a solo home run by Alex Hall.

The Czechs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Vojtech Mensik.

Josh Hendrickson was the winning pitcher and Tomas Ondra got the loss.

Australia improved to 2-0 in Pool C and the Czechs fell to 0-2. Australia reached the quarterfinals three years ago in the last WBC but lost to Cuba 4-3.

The Australians have several players with MLB organizations including Mead. There’s also Travis Bazzana, the first pick in the 2024 MLB amateur draft taken by the Cleveland Guardians.

Japan and its superstar Shohei Ohtani play their first game in the WBC later Friday facing Taiwan. Taiwan lost to Australia 3-0 in its opener on Thursday.

share
Get more from the World Baseball Classic Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Picks

FOX Super 6 Contest: World Baseball Classic Picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes