Will Tarik Skubal Pitch Again At the 2026 World Baseball Classic?
Will Tarik Skubal Pitch Again At the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Updated Mar. 7, 2026 10:32 p.m. ET

Has Tarik Skubal thrown his last pitch for Team USA at the 2026 World Baseball Classic?

The Detroit Tigers ace went three full innings in the United States' rout of Great Britain in pool play on Saturday at Daikin Park in Houston. He was retired after 41 pitches, five strikeouts, two hits allowed and one run earned.

Skubal's start vs. Great Britain was supposed to be his lone appearance for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, but he has left the door open on returning for a shift if the U.S. makes a deep run.

"That’s a tough question right now," Skubal told FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal. "I probably won’t answer that one right now."

Skubal gave a more definitive answer about his World Baseball Classic status when asked about it in February.

"The reason I didn’t announce it (sooner) was I wanted to keep the momentum on the WBC, but I’m just making one start and then I’ll stick around for a few games," Skubal told reporters. "I haven’t determined what games I’m going to watch.

"If they go to the finals, I think I’m going to try and lobby to just go watch and be with the guys. But yeah, I’m just making one start and getting back on track and getting back to here."

Team USA will wrap up pool play on Tuesday, March 10 against Italy.

