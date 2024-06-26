Major League Baseball How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times Published Jun. 26, 2024 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get ready for October baseball! The MLB Playoffs are coming, and you won’t want to miss a single out. Check out this article for more information on how to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs.

When do the 2024 MLB playoffs start?

MLB wraps up its regular season on Sunday, September 29th. Postseason action kicks off two days later on Tuesday, October 1st, with all four Wild Card series starting their Game 1s.

How can I watch the 2024 MLB playoffs? What channels will it be on?

The MLB Playoffs will be broadcast on FOX, FS1, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2 and MLB Network.

How can I stream the MLB playoffs or watch without cable?

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the channels above, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

MLB playoff games on FOX and FS1 will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the MLB playoffs on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

When does the 2024 MLB World Series start?

The 2024 World Series begins Friday, October 25th. A potential Game 7 will be played on Saturday, November 2nd.

How many teams make the MLB playoffs?

Twelve out of 30 league teams will make the playoffs: six from each league, consisting of the three divisional winners and three wildcard teams.

What is the 2024 MLB Playoff Schedule?

Wild-Card Series — Oct 1-3

Divisional Series — Oct 5-12

League Series — Oct 13-22

World Series — Oct 25-Nov 2

