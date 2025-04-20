Major League Baseball Padres DH Luis Arraez carted off field after scary collision at 1st base Updated Apr. 20, 2025 8:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Diego Padres designated hitter Luis Arraez was carted off the field after a scary collision with Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon on Sunday. Arraez was taken to the hospital, where he is "currently stable, conscious, responsive, and able to move his extremities," according to the team.

In the top of the first inning, Arraez laid down a drag bunt and was trying to beat out the throw to first base. Dubon came over to cover the bag and was catching the toss from first baseman Christian Walker when Dubon inadvertently crashed into Arraez, who appeared to hit Dubon's arm or elbow with his face.

Both players hit the ground, but Arraez took the worst of it, laying motionless in foul territory next to first base as trainers and coaches from both teams came out to tend to him.

Dubon and Walker as well as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado stood and watched as Arraez was placed on a backboard and carted out of the stadium. As he was being placed on the cart, Arraez put his arm around San Diego manager Mike Shildt.

Arraez gave the crowd a thumbs up as he left Daikin Park. There was an 11-minute delay before the game resumed.

During the game, Shildt told ESPN that Arraez was "alert and aware of what took place." He said the 28-year-old also suffered a cut to his jaw.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

