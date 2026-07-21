Below The Belt Injury Forces Athletics To Place Joshua Kuroda-Grauer On IL

Athletics infielder Joshua Kuroda-Grauer's hot start to his MLB career has been paused due to an unusual injury.

In Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kuroda-Grauer fouled a pitch directly into his groin. He remained in the game, and managed to hit a single. But after that at-bat, Donovan Walton replaced Kuroda-Grauer as he went to receive an ultrasound to determine the severity of his injury.

Then, on Tuesday, the Athletics announced, Kuroda-Grauer had to undergo surgery for a "ruptured testicle" and will be placed on the 10-day injured list.

Before the injury, Kuroda-Grauer had a .417 batting average in his first 16 MLB games. He was called up from AAA Las Vegas on June 29 to help the Athletics with injuries to infielders Jacob Wilson and Zack Gelof. He handled responsibilities at both shortstop and third base, while hitting seven extra base hits and four RBIs.

Now he's picked up his own injury, which could end his run at the major league level for now as Wilson has returned from injury and Gelof is also on his way back. It's unfortunate timing for Kuroda-Grauer, who had hit his first MLB home run in Monday's game before rupturing his testicle.

Kuroda-Grauer will be eligible to return from the injured list on July 30.