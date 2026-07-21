MLB Players Propose Expanded Draft Eligibility, Moving Draft Date, More

Baseball players proposed expanding eligibility for the amateur draft rather than decreasing it, maintaining 20 rounds of selections and moving it back to June in another proposal indicating the sport is heading to a labor confrontation this offseason.

During a two-hour bargaining session Tuesday at Major League Baseball's headquarters, the union proposed allowing college sophomores to be eligible for the draft along with those finishing their junior years, who are eligible for the draft under the current rules along with high school seniors.

MLB said last month it wanted to eliminate eligibility for high school seniors and junior college players, arguing college programs offer better preparation for professional careers. MLB also proposed cutting the draft to 12 rounds in 2027.

The union also wants to increase signing bonuses, maintain the ability to negotiate deals rather than have fixed slots, reduce penalties for exceeding signing bonus pools, allow more draft selections to be traded and keep competitive balance round selections. It would increase signing bonus pools for lower-revenue teams and those that reach the postseason.

Baseball's five-year labor contract expires Dec. 1 and a management lockout is expected that would halt offseason trades and signings, and threaten the start of spring training workouts on Feb. 9 and opening day on March 24.

MLB in May proposed a salary cap for the first time since players fought off a proposal during a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95 that led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years. Players vow never to accept a cap.

Reporting by The Associated Press.