Chiefs Star QB Patrick Mahomes Cleared For Practice Ahead Of Training Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs will have their star quarterback ready to go when they open up training camp practices next week.

Mahomes has been cleared to participate in practice as he continues his recovery from the torn ACL and LCL he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 last season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Friday.

Mahomes suffered the injury on Dec. 14 and underwent surgery the next day, immediately beginning what has turned into an aggressive recovery process. Now, just over seven months later, the Chiefs quarterback appears to be on track to take part in training camp.

It has been an aggressive recovery for Mahomes. The star quarterback opted to have surgery immediately after suffering the injury, helping speed up his timetable to where he is today.

The 2025 season was a difficult campaign for Kansas City. The Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after being eliminated with that Week 15 loss to the Chargers. At the time, Mahomes’ chances of being available for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos looked bleak.

But with this expedited recovery, it is now looking like Mahomes could be a full participant early in training camp, let alone available for the Chiefs’ season opener.

Kansas City is now looking to rebuild around Mahomes, who signed a new extension a little more than a month ago that keeps him under contract through 2033.

Tight end Travis Kelce is still around, bringing veteran leadership and remaining Mahomes’ security blanket. The Chiefs also added Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who can help balance the offensive load as Kansas City looks to ease Mahomes back into the NFL season.

Mahomes threw for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games before suffering the season-ending injury last season.