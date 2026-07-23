Winning the division is the first step toward making a Super Bowl run, and every year, a handful of teams exceed expectations, while others fail to live up to the hype.

In 2025, the Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars, Broncos, Eagles, Bears, Panthers and Seahawks won their respective divisions.

Seven of those eight teams were new division winners. Only the Eagles repeated as division champions from the previous year.

So who will repeat in 2026, or will a new group of division champions emerge? Let’s take a look at the odds to win all eight NFL divisions at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 23.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Odds suggest Buffalo and New England are expected to be in a tight race for the AFC East (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images).

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

New England Patriots: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

New York Jets: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Miami Dolphins: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)



What to know: Every year since 2008, either the Patriots or Bills have won the AFC East. Buffalo won the division five straight years from 2020-2024 before New England topped it in 2025. As the odds suggest, the AFC East should be a two-horse race once again. The Bills will be led by new head coach Joe Brady, and they also brought in DJ Moore and Bradley Chubb this offseason. Meanwhile, coming off a Super Bowl berth, the Pats will look to replicate their success from a season ago, bringing A.J. Brown into the fold.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +510 (bet $10 to win $61 total)

Cleveland Browns: +2100 (bet $10 to win $220 total)

What to know: In the last six seasons, the Ravens, Steelers and Bengals have all won the division two times. In 2025, both Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow missed a good portion of the season due to injuries. As a result, the Steelers gained ground, ultimately topping the division with a Week 18 win over the Ravens. With Jackson and Burrow expected to be fully healthy to start the season, the odds suggest the AFC North will be a battle between Baltimore and Cincinnati.

AFC South

Houston Texans: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Tennessee Titans: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

What to know: In the last four years, both the Jaguars and Texans have won the AFC South twice. In 2025, Liam Coen led Jacksonville to a 13-4 record and a division title in his first season with the team. However, after winning 12 of their last 14 games in 2025, the Texans are the favorites heading into 2026.

After Denver won the AFC West in 2026, K.C. is looking to get back to the top of the division in 2026 (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images).

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Denver Broncos: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: After the Chiefs won the division nine straight years from 2016-2024, the Broncos emerged on top of the AFC West in 2025. However, with an 11-2 record in one-score games, coupled with Patrick Mahomes expected to be fully healthy by Week 1, the oddsboard expects Denver to level out in 2026. The Chiefs enter the season as the favorite to regain control of the AFC West, while the Chargers sit just behind them. Los Angeles is expected to return both All-Pro tackles, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, after they missed most of last season.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Washington Commanders: +460 (bet $10 to win $56 total)

New York Giants: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

What to know: The Eagles have topped the division in two consecutive seasons and in three of their last four. However, in 2026, the NFC East is presumed to be much tougher than it was a year ago. The Cowboys have drastically improved their defense, the Commanders will have Jayden Daniels fully healthy to start the season, and the Giants brought in Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh.

The NFC North odds suggest a very tight divisional race (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images).

NFC North

Detroit Lions: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Green Bay Packers: +215 (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Chicago Bears: +305 (bet $10 to win $40.50 total)

Minnesota Vikings: +510 (bet $10 to win $61 total)

What to know: The NFC North is yet again expected to be one of the toughest divisions in football. In the last five seasons, each team has won the division at least once, and all four teams had a winning record last season. After winning the North in 2023 and 2024, the Lions had a down year in 2025. However, Vegas expects a big response from Detroit in 2026. Meanwhile, in Ben Johnson's first year with the franchise, Chicago went 11-6 and won the division a year ago.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

New Orleans Saints: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Carolina Panthers: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

What To Know: After the Buccaneers won the division in four straight years from 2021-2024, the Panthers topped the NFC South in 2025 with an 8-9 record. It was Carolina's first division title since 2015. The oddsboard expects this race to be tight, with all four teams at +425 or less to win the South.

After trading for Myles Garrett, the Rams are the favorites to win the NFC West in 2026 (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images).

NFC WEST

Los Angeles Rams: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

San Francisco 49ers: +305 (bet $10 to win $40.50 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

What To Know: Outside the Cardinals, the NFC West had arguably the three best teams in football a season ago, and the odds reflect a similar outcome in 2026. The Seahawks, Rams and 49ers all won 12 games in 2025, and Seattle and Los Angeles met in the NFC Championship. Since 2016, the Seahawks have won the division three times, the Rams have won it four times and the 49ers have been on top three times. The Cardinals have not won the NFC West since 2015.