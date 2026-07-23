Winning the division is the first step toward making a Super Bowl run, and every year, a handful of teams exceed expectations, while others fail to live up to the hype.

In 2025, the Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars, Broncos, Eagles, Bears, Panthers and Seahawks won their respective divisions.

Seven of those eight teams were new division winners. Only the Eagles repeated as division champions from the previous year.

So who will repeat in 2026, or will a new group of division champions emerge? Let’s take a look at the odds to win all eight NFL divisions after Week 3 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

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The Bills are heavy favorites to win the AFC East heading into a pivotal Week 4 matchup with the struggling Patriots (Kathryn Riley/Getty Images).

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: -310 (bet $10 to win $13.23 total)

New England Patriots: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

New York Jets: +1375 (bet $10 to win $147.50 total)

Miami Dolphins: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)



What To Know: Either the Patriots or Bills have won the AFC East every year since 2008. Buffalo claimed five straight division titles from 2020 through 2024 before New England took the crown in 2025. Three weeks into 2026, the Bills are 3-0 in Joe Brady’s first season as head coach and have an early lead in the division race. The Patriots, meanwhile, are 1-2 after reaching the Super Bowl last season. Drake Maye and the Pats have struggled, and Maye is the first quarterback in 19 years with one or fewer passing touchdowns and at least six interceptions through three games. New England will try to turn things around when it travels to Buffalo for a pivotal Week 4 matchup.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Cincinnati Bengals: +164 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Cleveland Browns: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

What To Know: The AFC North is the NFL’s only division with four winning teams through three weeks, with the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals and Browns all sitting at 2-1. The division has been closely contested in recent years, with Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati having each won it twice in the past six seasons. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow both missed significant time with injuries in 2025, and the Steelers claimed the division with a Week 18 win over the Ravens. With Jackson and Burrow healthy and playing well, the odds suggest this year’s race could be a two-horse race.

AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars: -146 (bet $10 to win $16.85 total)

Houston Texans: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Indianapolis Colts: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Tennessee Titans: +1750 (bet $10 to win $185 total)

What To Know: The Jaguars and Texans have each won the AFC South twice in the past four seasons. In 2025, Liam Coen led Jacksonville to a 13-4 record and the division title in his first year with the team. The Jaguars have carried that momentum into 2026, starting 2-1 to take the early division lead. Houston, meanwhile, is 0-3 for the second straight season. The Texans recovered by winning 12 of their final 14 games last year. Can they turn it around again?

After Denver won the AFC West last year, K.C. is looking to get back to the top of the division (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images).

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

Denver Broncos: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Las Vegas Raiders: +520 (bet $10 to win $62 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +1750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

What To Know: The Chiefs won nine straight AFC West titles from 2016 through 2024 before the Broncos took the division in 2025. Three weeks into this season, Kansas City is 3-0, including a Week 1 blowout win over Denver. The Raiders have also started 3-0 in Klint Kubiak’s first season as head coach, setting up an early tie atop the division. Denver responded to its Week 1 loss with home wins over the Jaguars and Rams. The Chargers, meanwhile, are 0-3 after losing to two teams that ranked among the NFL’s worst in 2025. Their division odds have plummeted from +190 to +1750.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Washington Commanders: +690 (bet $10 to win $79 total)

New York Giants: +720 (bet $10 to win $82 total)

What To Know: The Eagles have won the NFC East in each of the past two seasons and three of the past four. And despite the Monday night loss to the Bears, they sit at 2-1 and atop the NFC East alongside the Giants, though New York has lost quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season. Jameis Winston led New York to a Week 3 win over the Titans, but the Giants traded for J.J. McCarthy on Monday. Meanwhile, Dallas and Washington both sit at 1-2. The Cowboys' record might not tell the full story after they played well in a narrow loss to the Ravens in Brazil.

The NFC North odds suggest a very tight divisional race (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images).

NFC North

Minnesota Vikings: +144 (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

Detroit Lions: +154 (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)

Chicago Bears: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Green Bay Packers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

What To Know: Every NFC North team has won the division at least once in the past five seasons, and all four finished with a winning record last year. The Vikings have opened 2026 at 3-0, including wins over the Bears and Packers, and have won eight straight games dating back to 2025. The Lions are close behind at 2-1. The Bears are also at 2-1, but are awaiting quarterback Caleb Williams’ return. The Packers are off to a rough start after losing their home opener for the first time in 13 years.

NFC South

New Orleans Saints: +134 (bet $10 to win $12.40 total)

Carolina Panthers: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Atlanta Falcons: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +470 (bet $10 to win $26.40 total)

What To Know: The Buccaneers won four straight NFC South titles from 2021 through 2024 before the Panthers took the division in 2025 with an 8-9 record, their first title since 2015. Tampa Bay entered 2026 as the division favorite, but an 0-3 start has dropped the Bucs to the longest odds on the board. Carolina, Atlanta and New Orleans are all 1-2, making the NFC South the only division in which every team has a losing record.

The Rams and Seahawks are behind the 49ers on the NFC West oddsboard (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images).

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Seattle Seahawks: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Los Angeles Rams: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

What To Know: The NFC West sent three 12-win teams into the 2025 playoffs: Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Seahawks and Rams went on to meet in the NFC Championship Game. The division has rotated among those three teams since 2016, with the Rams winning four titles and the Seahawks and 49ers winning three apiece. Arizona hasn’t won it since 2015. San Francisco has the early lead in 2026 at 3-0, while Seattle and Los Angeles have dealt with key injuries. With all three teams expected to contend once again, the odds point to an extremely close race.