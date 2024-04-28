National Football League Texans WR Tank Dell reportedly shot in Florida, suspect arrested Published Apr. 28, 2024 5:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was among the victims of a shooting at a party venue in Florida, the Texans confirmed in a statement Sunday.

Authorities said a teenage gunman wounded 10 people when he opened fire early Sunday after fighting broke out during a private event at the venue.

A security guard tackled and disarmed the shooter almost immediately, and a second guard handcuffed him until sheriff's deputies arrived, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The Texans said Dell sustained a minor wound but "has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits" and will provide further details "when appropriate," asking for privacy on Dell's behalf.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this incident," the Texans said.

None of the 10 victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said in a statement. It said 10 people were treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds, primarily below their waists.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the Florida case Sunday and taken to a juvenile detention center. He was charged with attempted homicide, firing a weapon in a public place, using a firearm during a felony and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting happened during a crowded, late-night event at Cabana Live in Sanford, Florida, about 20 miles north of Orlando. The venue's website says it's a restaurant that rents cabanas and hosts pool parties and other events.

Witnesses told law enforcement the shooting started after a fistfight broke out. Someone who wasn't involved in the melee drew a handgun and began firing toward a crowd of people, the arrest report said. A security guard standing near the gunman wrestled him to the ground and disarmed him.

Two deputies who were assisting private security at the venue arrived soon after and arrested the teenager. The arrest report said they also recovered a 9mm handgun and spent shell casings that matched the bullets in the gun's magazine.

A post on the Facebook page for Cabana Live said it was holding a private event when the shootings occurred and all of its employees were safe. A woman who answered the phone there Sunday afternoon said no one had further comment.

"We are cooperating with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and praying for all those involved," the social media post said.

Dell is coming off a strong but injury-shortened rookie season after the Texans took him out of nearby Houston in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had become one of the team's leading receivers and a favorite target of fellow rookie C.J. Stroud before suffering a broken fibula in Week 13. Dell finished the season with 47 receptions for 709 yards, helping the Texans make a surprise run to an AFC South division title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

