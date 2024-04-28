National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Xavier Worthy's Offensive Rookie of the Year odds shorten Updated Apr. 28, 2024 12:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It hasn't even been 48 hours since Xavier Worthy, the speedy wide receiver out of Texas, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL Draft — but bettors everywhere are already salivating over his move to Arrowhead.

Worthy is being considered a dynamic new weapon to add to the mix of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, so it should come as no surprise that once Roger Goodell announced his future home, Worthy's odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year shortened dramatically.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Worthy's odds for the award moved from +3500 to +1600 once he put on his new team's hat.

And at BetMGM Sportsbook, 19% of the wagers are on Worthy to win the award.

Worthy was a three-time All-Big 12 performer and impressed the football world with a record-setting performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, breaking the 40-yard dash record at 4.21.

Here are some quick facts on Xavier Worthy from FOX Sports Research:

Worthy led Texas in receptions in each of his last three years.

Worthy and Roy Williams (2001-03) are the only Texas players since 1996 to have three consecutive seasons with 60-plus receptions, 750-plus receiving yards and five-plus receiving touchdowns.

Worthy was one of 10 Power 5 players with 75-pluse receptions and 1,000-plus receving yards in 2023.

Worth was one of three FBS players to have 2,750-plus receiving yards and 25-plus receiving TDs since 2021 ( Malachi Corley and Jacob Cowing ).

In Texas program history, Worthy is third all-time in receiving touchdowns (26), fourth in receiving yards (2,755) and sixth in receptions (197).

