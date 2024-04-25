National Football League NFL Draft picks, grades and analysis: Michael Penix a 'shocking' selection by Falcons Updated Apr. 25, 2024 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 NFL Draft is finally here! Here's analysis and grades on every first-round selection from FOX's draft expert Rob Rang.

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina): Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Rang: A gifted and natural playmaker who boasts exceptional accuracy in the pocket and on the move, Williams has all the physical traits needed to become an NFL superstar. Two concerns: He needs to clean up his ball security (led the NCAA in fumbles in 2023), and some question his leadership ability. New Bears OC Shane Waldron helped Geno Smith earn Pro Bowl honors in Seattle the past two years. The Bears are getting a more gifted prospect in Williams, who should enjoy immediate success.

Grade: A

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Rang: The reigning Heisman Trophy winner offers a dazzling combination of slithery scrambling ability and deep-ball accuracy that make him a nightmare to defend. He is a polarizing prospect among scouts due to his relatively slim frame and the fact that his production at LSU was undeniably boosted by an exceptional receiving corps, but Daniels was a game-changer even back at Arizona State and consistently progressed throughout college. For a defensive-minded head coach like Dan Quinn, it is easy to understand why the Commanders see Daniels' maturity and dual-threat ability as the perfect leader for Washington's rebuild.

Grade: A

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, UNC

Rang: The physical prototype with a strapping frame, strong and accurate arm and underrated athleticism, Maye might be a bit unpolished but he showed resiliency and grit as a two-year starter at UNC, fighting through a change at offensive coordinator and average talent around him. That grit will help him in New England, which currently has one of the least impressive rosters in the NFL. Maye has the physical traits and intangibles to project as a high-end NFL starter, but might require some patience. That makes sense for new general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo, as the Patriots turn the page from the Bill Belichick era.

Grade: A

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Rang: So polished his sweat could shine furniture, it is easy to see the Hall of Fame bloodlines when evaluating Harrison. He is a snappy route-runner with soft, reliable hands and remarkable body control. Harrison disappointed some by electing not to participate in any of the pre-draft workouts, but he didn't have to. Harrison is the safest prospect in this class and a strong candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year with Kyler Murray funneling him the ball.

Grade: A

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Rang: The most polished offensive lineman of this class whose NFL bloodlines are obvious — both in terms of his rare size and technique — Alt is a pillar to build around. His selection at No. 5 overall to the Chargers comes as a bit of a surprise as the club already boasts a Pro Bowl left tackle in Rashawn Slater. Alt could theoretically move to the right side or Jim Harbaugh may view Slater as a guard convert, as many scouts did when Slater entered the league out of Northwestern. Some will quibble with this selection. I see it as the perfect foundation for what Harbaugh is building in L.A.

Grade: A

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Rang: With all due respect to fellow top-10 talents Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze, Nabers is the most electric receiver in this class, possessing an exceptional combination of burst, elusiveness and breakaway speed. It's been impossible to fairly evaluate Daniel Jones with so few playmakers at receiver. Nabers is the star the Giants have been missing and resets the clock on Jones.

Grade: A

7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

Rang: Physically speaking, Latham is the most dominant offensive lineman in a draft boasting as much talent as any I've seen in nearly a quarter-century of evaluating prospects. His massive size and power make him a Day 1 standout with All-Pro potential. If Will Levis is going to be a star, he needs protection, and Latham is the road-grader to help Tennessee move on from Derrick Henry.

Grade: A

8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix, QB, Washington

Rang: Of all the scenarios I imagined for Penix prior to the draft, this might be the most shocking given Atlanta's massive deal with Kirk Cousins. That, however, is no slight to Penix, the most gifted pocket passer in this class, boasting an absolute howitzer for a left arm. He is a quality athlete but is at his best when allowed to survey the field, showing the awareness and precision that translate to the NFL.

Grade: B+

9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Rang: A classic split end with great size, speed and timing to win on contested throws, Odunze is the old school star of this receiver class — boasting the talent and dependability on and off the field to be a longtime fixture. Adding Odunze to a receiving corps that already boasts a legitimate speedster in D.J. Moore and one of the best slots in the league in Keenan Allen gives Caleb Williams the stellar pass-catching corps (along with tight end Cole Kmet) to splash immediately.

Grade: A

10. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Rang: A dominant defense and run-heavy offense provided McCarthy limited opportunities to pad his stats, but when he was called upon to make important throws, he showed zip, accuracy, mobility and mettle. He does not possess the howitzer of some of the other quarterbacks of this class. However, leadership and charisma matter at quarterback, and McCarthy has perhaps the best combination of that in this year's class. Few would recognize that more than a former quarterback — like Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.

Grade: B+

11. New York Jets (from Minnesota): Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Rang: Protecting Aaron Rodgers is priority No. 1, and Fashanu possesses the size and agility every scout is looking for in a blindside tackle. He isn't as physical as the first two tackles selected — which could lead to issues in the NFL — but a quick processor like Rodgers should aid his transition. Still, this isn't a selection I love, especially given that a quality security blanket like Brock Bowers is still on the board.

Grade: B

