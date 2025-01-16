College Basketball Minnesota stuns No. 20 Michigan in OT on Dawson Garcia's long 3-point buzzer-beater Published Jan. 16, 2025 10:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dawson Garcia made a 3-pointer from the near edge of the center-court logo to give Minnesota an 84-81 overtime victory over No. 20 Michigan on Thursday night.

The Wolverines tied it on Danny Wolf's driving layup with seven seconds to play. But the Gophers had time to bring the ball upcourt, where Lu'Cye Patterson found Garcia for the winner from the "M" logo. The jumper gave coach Ben Johnson his first career victory over a ranked team.

Garcia — whose two free throws with 7.4 seconds to play sent the game to overtime tied at 71 — finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Gophers (9-10, 1-6 Big Ten). Patterson scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half, and Mike Mitchell Jr. added 20 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wolf led Michigan (13-4, 5-1) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Vladislav Goldin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Will Tschetter scored 15 points and Tre Donaldson added 14.

No. 20 <a href=

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines' four losses have come by a total of eight points.

Minnesota: One year after a surprise middle-of-the-pack finish for the Gophers, Johnson's transfer-decimated roster showed tenacity, coming back from a 10-point deficit in the second half.

Key moment

Midway through the second half, with Michigan leading 51-42, Patterson hit a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer before Goldin missed a wide-open dunk on the other end. Patterson connected on a baseline jumper, and after a Wolverines turnover, Garcia scored in transition to tie the game at 51.

Key stat

After shooting a scorching 46.3% on 3-pointers in their last five games, the Wolverines hit on 11-of-22 from beyond the arc, their sixth straight game with 10-plus 3-pointers.

Up next

Michigan hosts Northwestern on Sunday. Minnesota visits Iowa on Tuesday night.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share