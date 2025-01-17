College Basketball
Luke Goode’s 3-pointer in OT lifts Indiana past Ohio State 77-76
Published Jan. 17, 2025 11:09 p.m. ET

Luke Goode stroked a 3-pointer with more than a minute left in overtime to give Indiana the lead and Anthony Leal blocked John Mobley Jr.'s jumper with a second left to allow Indiana to escape Ohio State with a 77-76 Big Ten Conference win Friday night.

Indiana (14-5, 5-3) now has won five of the last six meetings with the Buckeyes, including both games a year ago. Ohio State (10-8, 2-5) lost its third straight conference game, all by two points or less.

Mobley hit a 3-pointer with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 71-71. Indiana held the ball before Luke Goode drove for a layup that missed, Oumar Ballo got the offensive rebound but missed the put-back, rebounded again and missed a jumper. Ohio State rebounded but was unable to get off a shot as the clock ran out.

Ohio State took the lead, 76-74, on Bruce Thornton's three-point play with 1:26 left in overtime. Indiana's Myles Rice drove to the basket but missed a layup to tie the game, but Oumar Ballo came down with the offensive rebound and kicked the ball to a wide-open Goode on the wing for the game-winner. Mobley missed a 3-point attempt for Ohio State and Kanaan Carlyle drove the baseline and misfired on a short jumper with :14 left.

Goode finished with a career-high 23 points and Ballo scored a double-double with 21 points and 15 rebounds with four assists and two blocks for the Hoosiers. Carlyle added 13 points.

Mobley finished with 22 points to lead the Buckeyes. Micah Parrish added 19 and Thornton added 18.

Indiana plays at Northwestern Wednesday. Ohio State plays at No. 17 Purdue Thursday.

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Highlights | FOX College Hoops

Reporting by The Associated Press.

