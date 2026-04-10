College Basketball
2026 NBA Draft Declarations Tracker: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., More
College Basketball

2026 NBA Draft Declarations Tracker: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., More

Published Apr. 10, 2026 5:08 p.m. ET

It's that time of the year in college basketball!

Some players are declaring for the NBA Draft, others are entering the transfer portal — and some are doing both.

Here's who has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, as of April 10:

Baylor G Tounde Yessoufou (source)

Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Stanford G Ebuka Okorie (source)

Houston F Chris Cenac Jr. (source)

Texas G Dailyn Swain (source)

Alabama G Labaron Philon Jr. (source)

Santa Clara F Allen Graves (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Arizona G Jaden Bradley (source)

Louisville G Ryan Conwell (source)

Wisconsin G John Blackwell (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Butler F Michael Ajayi (source)

Texas Tech F LeJuan Watts (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Tulane G Rowan Brumbaugh (also entering portal for college eligibility)

California G Dai Dai Ames (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Elon G Chandler Cuthrell (source)

Kentucky G Malachi Moreno (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Villanova G Acaden Lewis (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Kansas F Flory Bidunga (also entering portal for college eligibility)

North Carolina F Caleb Wilson (source)

Texas Tech G Christian Anderson (source)

Radford G Dennis Parker Jr. (also entering portal for college eligibility)

Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr. (source)

Wake Forest G Juke Harris (also entering portal for college eligibility)

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