College Basketball
College Basketball
2026 NBA Draft Declarations Tracker: Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr., More
Published Apr. 10, 2026 5:08 p.m. ET
It's that time of the year in college basketball!
Some players are declaring for the NBA Draft, others are entering the transfer portal — and some are doing both.
Here's who has declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, as of April 10:
Baylor G Tounde Yessoufou (source)
Michigan State G Jeremy Fears Jr. (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Stanford G Ebuka Okorie (source)
Houston F Chris Cenac Jr. (source)
Texas G Dailyn Swain (source)
Alabama G Labaron Philon Jr. (source)
Santa Clara F Allen Graves (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Arizona G Jaden Bradley (source)
Louisville G Ryan Conwell (source)
Wisconsin G John Blackwell (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Butler F Michael Ajayi (source)
Texas Tech F LeJuan Watts (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Tulane G Rowan Brumbaugh (also entering portal for college eligibility)
California G Dai Dai Ames (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Elon G Chandler Cuthrell (source)
Kentucky G Malachi Moreno (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Villanova G Acaden Lewis (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Kansas F Flory Bidunga (also entering portal for college eligibility)
North Carolina F Caleb Wilson (source)
Texas Tech G Christian Anderson (source)
Radford G Dennis Parker Jr. (also entering portal for college eligibility)
Louisville G Mikel Brown Jr. (source)
Wake Forest G Juke Harris (also entering portal for college eligibility)
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