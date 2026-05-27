Who Stayed? Who Left? And How It Shapes The 2026-27 College Basketball Season

Stay or go.

That was the question facing a handful of key players in college basketball who entered their names into the 2026 NBA Draft pool.

Players such as Flory Bidunga, Rueben Chinyelu, and John Blackwell entered the NBA Draft process this spring while preserving their college eligibility. All three standouts ultimately decided to return to college, while others waited until just before the Wednesday, May 27, deadline to announce their final decisions.

Who is set to head back to college, who will move on to the pros, and how will their decisions alter the landscape of college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season?

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Decision: Fears will return to Michigan State. (source)

Impact: Fears announced he will return to the Spartans for his fourth season. The All-American point guard averaged 15.9 points and a nation-leading 9.4 assists per game in 2025-26. His decision to stay in East Lansing significantly boosts Michigan State’s outlook, as the Spartans will enter the year as a top-10 team and a legitimate national championship contender.

Michigan States' Jeremy Fears connects with Coen Carr for an alley-oop

Tounde Yessoufou

Decision: Yessoufou will return to college and transfer to St. John's. (source)

Impact: After waiting until the final minutes to enter the transfer portal, Yessoufou followed suit and didn't announce his decision to stay in college or enter the NBA Draft until after the deadline. Then, in a surprising move, it was reported that not only would Yessoufou return to college, but he would transfer to St. John's to play for legendary head coach Rick Pitino. With a core of returning guard Ian Jackson, Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman and Yessoufou, St. John's possesses the firepower to once again be one of the top teams in the Big East next season.

Koa Peat

Decision: Peat will remain in the NBA Draft. (source)

Impact: Peat will take his talents to the NBA, officially becoming a one-and-done standout. The former five-star prospect enjoyed a successful freshman season at Arizona, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while helping the Wildcats reach their first Final Four since 2001. Peat joins fellow freshman Brayden Burries as a 2026 NBA Draft hopeful. Meanwhile, Arizona must replace several key departures, including Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso. The Wildcats will lean on returners Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, along with North Carolina transfer Derrick Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit and incoming freshman Caleb Holt.

Milan Momcilovic

Decision: Momcilovic will return to college and transfer from Iowa State. (source)

Impact: The nation’s best 3-point shooter will return for his fourth season of college basketball. Momcilovic spent three years at Iowa State, averaging 16.9 points per game while leading the nation in 3-point shooting at 48.7% during his junior season with the Cyclones. Following the season, he entered both the NBA Draft pool and the NCAA transfer portal. With his decision to remain in college, Momcilovic becomes one of the top uncommitted transfers on the market. He will provide his next team with elite shooting and veteran leadership capable of altering the outlook of the top contenders for the 2026-27 season.

Tyler Tanner

Decision: Tanner will return to Vanderbilt. (source)

Impact: Tanner will remain in college for his third season with the Commodores. He made one of the biggest leaps of any sophomore last season, improving from 5.7 points per game to 19.5 and from 1.9 assists per game to 5.1. He led Vanderbilt to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2012, though the run ended after his half-court buzzer-beater rattled out in a loss to Nebraska. Tanner could also enter the season as a candidate for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation’s top point guard. After four of Vanderbilt’s top five players in minutes played graduated, the Commodores added Washington State transfer Ace Glass, Missouri transfer T.O. Barrett and Nebraska transfer Berke Buyuktuncel. Still, Tanner’s return is the most significant development, as it substantially raises Vanderbilt’s ceiling for the 2026-27 season.

Amari Allen

Decision: Allen will return to Alabama. (source)

Impact: Allen gained feedback from NBA scouts but ultimately decided to return to Alabama for his sophomore season. He could follow a similar path to Labaron Philon Jr., who tested the professional waters after his freshman year with the Crimson Tide, returned to school, and now projects as a likely lottery pick. A versatile guard with good size, Allen averaged 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game as a freshman. With Philon departing, he is expected to take on a featured role in Alabama’s backcourt.

Billy Richmond III

Decision: Richmond will return to Arkansas. (source)

Impact: Arkansas wing Billy Richmond III will reportedly return to college for his third season. Richmond averaged 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while coming off the bench in 19 of the Razorbacks’ 37 games during the 2025-26 season. A versatile player, Richmond showcased intensity and effort on the defensive end while displaying a high basketball IQ offensively. He will also provide a veteran presence for a roster featuring highly touted freshmen Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure.

Meleek Thomas

Decision: Thomas will remain in the NBA Draft (source)

Impact: Thomas waited until after the official NBA Draft withdrawal deadline to announce his decision, but the freshman standout ultimately chose to remain in the draft and begin his professional career. A former five-star prospect, Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 43.5% shooting from the field in his lone season at Arkansas. Head coach John Calipari will look to a talented freshmen class to once again lead the way for his team next season.

Matt Able

Decision: Able will stay in college and transfer from NC State to North Carolina. (source)

Impact: After one season with the Wolfpack, Able will head roughly 25 miles west to Chapel Hill to play for the Tar Heels. He averaged 8.8 points in 21.8 minutes per game while coming off the bench in every game for NC State last season. However, it was a tumultuous year in Raleigh that ended with first-year head coach Will Wade — who recruited Able — departing for LSU immediately after the season. Amid the instability, Able never fully showcased his potential, though he still earned praise from NBA scouts. A second college season and a change of scenery could help turn that promise into greater production, and ultimately, higher draft capital.

Andrej Stojakovic

Decision: Stojakovic will return to Illinois. (source)

Impact: Stojakovic will stay in college for another season with the Illini. After stops at Stanford and Cal, he transferred to Illinois, where he averaged 13.5 points per game during his junior season. After starting 21 of the team’s first 23 games in 2025-26, Stojakovic embraced and flourished in a sixth-man role as the Illini made a Final Four run. With his decision to return, Illinois retains the majority of its core outside of guards Keaton Wagler and Kylan Boswell and will look to build on its deep postseason push.