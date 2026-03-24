2026 College Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Oregon Stars Plan to Transfer

The college basketball season is winding down, but for many teams the offseason has already started. The coaching carousel has changed the landscape, and while the transfer portal doesn't officially open until April 7, many players have expressed their intentions.

Let's take a look at some of the top players who are set to hit the transfer portal.

San Diego State guard BJ Davis plans to enter transfer portal

After starting 31 games in his sophomore season, Davis took a step back, coming off the bench as a junior at San Diego State. With starting point guard Elzie Harrington continuing to progress, Davis plans to go elsewhere for his final season of eligibility.

Saint Mary's forward Paulius Murauskas plans to enter transfer portal

After head coach Randy Bennett left Saint Mary's for Arizona State, Murauskas was the first domino to fall. He played one season at Arizona and two at Saint Mary's, where he led the team in scoring with 18.4 points per game this season. The Gaels made the NCAA Tournament in each of Murauskas' two seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Georgetown guard KJ Lewis plans to enter transfer portal

For a second straight season, Lewis will enter the transfer portal. He played two seasons at Arizona before coming to Georgetown, and will now finish out his collegiate career at a third stop.

North Dakota guard Greyson Uelmen plans to enter transfer portal

After a valiant effort fell short in the Summit League Tournament title game, North Dakota guard Greyson Uelmen will enter the transfer portal. Uelmen has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Oregon stars plan to enter the transfer portal

After a 12-20 season, Oregon has lost two of its top players. Forward Kwame Evans Jr. and point guard Jackson Shelstad plan to enter the transfer portal. Evans will have one year of eligibility remaining, while Shelstad will have two because he played only 12 games due to an injury to his right hand.

North Dakota State guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas plans to enter the portal

After three seasons at North Dakota State, Wheeler-Thomas plans to enter the transfer portal. He averaged 14.5 points in his junior season, and helped the Bison earn an NCAA Tournament automatic bid as a 14-seed.

South Carolina guard Eli Ellis plans to enter portal

Ellis, 6-foot, averaged 8.6 points per game, coming off the bench for the Gamecocks in his freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Robert Morris forward DeSean Goode plans to enter portal

Goode averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds during his sophomore season at Robert Morris, and won Player of the Year in the Horizon Conference. He has two years of eligibility remaining.