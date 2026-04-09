Ranking the Top 20 Players in the Men's College Basketball Transfer Portal

Shortly after the maize and blue confetti fell in celebration of Michigan's win over UConn in the national championship game, college basketball's transfer portal was officially opened.

According to reports, over 2,000 Division I men's basketball players have already entered their names into the portal, which will be open for two weeks, from April 7 to April 21.

It's a deep and talented pool of transfers who will have a significant impact on the outcome of the 2026-27 college basketball season.



We ranked the top 20 transfers to keep an eye on over the next two weeks as transfer decisions unfold.

Burton is a dual-threat scoring guard. He led the ACC in scoring with 21.3 points per game as a sophomore and then followed that up by averaging 18.5 points per game during his junior year at Notre Dame. After three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Burton enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.

Freeman is a budding star who can score at all three levels. He plays with a smoothness to his game, averaging 16.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game en route to earning honorable mention All-ACC honors. He was a former five-star recruit in the 2024 high school class, but he has battled injuries throughout his first two seasons at Syracuse. Freeman has two years of eligibility remaining.

Sherrell is a physical presence with a strong motor on the glass. He averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game as a sophomore at Alabama. In a system that emphasized high-volume 3-point shooting, his full skill set wasn’t on display. With two years of eligibility remaining, he could emerge as a do-it-all forward in a different role.

Diop is an athletic big man, and at 7-foot-1, he's a rim-protecting presence and a capable lob threat. He averaged 13.6 points and 2.1 blocks per game in his freshman season at Arizona State. He was born in Senegal and came to the United States from Spain before last season. At 21 years old, he has more experience than most rising sophomores.

Lewis is a dynamic guard whose game is built on getting into the lane and creating for himself and his teammates. One of the best finishers in the nation, he averaged 12.2 points and 5.3 assists per game while leading Villanova to the NCAA Tournament. Lewis has three years of eligibility remaining but has also entered his name into NBA Draft consideration and the transfer portal.

Cyril is an imposing paint presence on both sides of the ball. He's an elite rim-protector and efficient pick-and-roll partner. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.2 blocks per game during his sophomore season at Georgia, while only playing 21.2 minutes per game. There's room for a breakout if the playing time increases, and Cyril has two years of eligibility remaining to prove that.

Nik Khamenia was one of five freshman who played heavy minutes for Duke this past season. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Khamenia is a versatile wing and former top-20 recruit whose role was limited on a loaded Duke roster as a freshman. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game. With expanded opportunity, he’s a strong candidate to make a major leap as a sophomore.

Hill is another elite-level shot maker, overcoming his 6-foot-3 stature with a decisive dribble and high-arcing release. He left his mark on the 2026 NCAA Tournament, knocking down a game-winning shot to lift No. 11 seed VCU over No. 6 seed North Carolina in the first round. Hill averaged 15.0 points per game, shooting 37% from 3-point range en route to earning A-10 Sixth Man of the Year honors. He provided an offensive punch off the bench for the Rams but is certainly a starting caliber player at the high-major level with two years of eligibility remaining.

Transferring from San Diego State to Providence.

Byrd is a standout on both ends of the floor. He withdrew his name from the NBA Draft last year and returned to San Diego State, where he averaged 10.4 points and 4.7 assists per game along with 1.2 blocks and 1.9 steals per contest. He was one of the top defenders in the nation this past season, earning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Johnson is another go-to scoring guard. He separates himself with his ability to facilitate and initiate. He averaged 16.9 points and 3.0 assists per game, leading Colorado in scoring as a freshman while coming off the bench for the first half of the season. With three years of eligibility remaining, Johnson could emerge as the face of a program and the focal point offensively.

Moustapha Thiam was a significant part of Cincinnati's late-season surge, averaging 17.7 points over the final nine games. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Thiam is a crafty big man with a traditional back-to-the-basket game. He's also an athletically-gifted defender, averaging a Big 12-best 2.6 blocks per game as a freshman at UCF and later helped Cincinnati finish 10th nationally in KenPom defensive efficiency. Entering his junior year, he’s a candidate to break out at his third program.

Vaaks is an elite perimeter shooter with good size, standing at 6-foot-7, which will allow him to consistently get his shot off no matter what level he plays at. He averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting 35% from 3-point range as a freshman at Providence. He started 14 of the final 15 games of the season, increasing his numbers to 18.0 points per game.

Shelstad is an offensive engine, creating for himself at all three levels while also facilitating for his teammates. His endless range, blinding speed and timely decision-making makes up for his size (6-foot). He earned All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore but only played 12 games during his junior year at Oregon before sustaining a season-ending hand injury. He averaged 15.6 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Ducks.

Murauskas is a three-level scorer. He uses his height to score inside, but is also a talented perimeter shooter both off the catch and dribble. He averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his junior season at Saint Mary's. Murauskas started his college career at Arizona, then played two seasons with the Gaels, entering the portal after head coach Randy Bennett left for Arizona State.

Transferring from Kansas State to Texas A&M.

Haggerty is a high-level shot taker and maker, averaging 23.6 points per game on 48.9% shooting at Kansas State this past season. He previously led the American Conference in scoring at Memphis in 2024–25.

Robert Wright III has led two programs to the NCAA Tournament, and will seek a third school in the NCAA transfer portal. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Wright plays a downhill, attacking style, always looking to penetrate the lane with his dribble to create for himself and his teammates. He averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game for BYU during his sophomore season. He also improved as a shooter, increasing his 3-point percentage from 35.2% to 41.0%. It will be Wright's second consecutive offseason entering the transfer portal, as he went from Baylor to BYU and now will play for a third school in three years.

Punch is a steady interior presence on both sides of the ball, with an especially-high IQ on offense. At 6-foot-7, 245 pounds, and without a 3-point shot in his arsenal, he's undersized and might not fit every system. However, he averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in his sophomore season at TCU.

Harris averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game during his sophomore season at Wake Forest. He thrives in the mid-range, shooting 55.5% from inside the arc, but still has room to improve from the outside. Harris can be the lead scorer on a high-major team with two years of eligibility remaining.

Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game during his junior season at Wisconsin. In his three seasons in Madison, the Badgers were unable to advance past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, so Blackwell is seeking a place to compete for his final season of eligibility.

Flory Bidunga won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in his sophomore season at Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Bidunga averaged 13.3 points and 2.6 blocks per game during his sophomore season at Kansas. His rim-protection prowess earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors and a spot on the all-conference team. Bidunga entered his name into the NBA Draft, while keeping his portal options open.