College Basketball
Michigan Men's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents
College Basketball

Michigan Men's Basketball Announces 2026-27 Big Ten Opponents

Updated May. 12, 2026 8:26 p.m. ET

Just over a month after Maize and Blue confetti filled Lucas Oil Stadium following their national championship win, Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines have turned their attention to next season, announcing their Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 campaign.

Michigan will play 20 conference games in 2026, with home-and-home matchups against Minnesota, Ohio State and Michigan State. The Wolverines’ home slate features a group of Big Ten contenders, including Illinois, Purdue and Maryland. On the road, Michigan is set to face Wisconsin, UCLA and Indiana.

Below are Michigan's Big Ten opponents for the 2026-27 season:

Home Opponents:

Braves

Illinois Fighting Illini

2025-26 Record: 28-9

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Stefan Vaaks

Key Returners: Andrej Stojaković (testing NBA Draft waters), Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis

Braves

Iowa Hawkeyes

2025-26 Record: 24-13

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Ty’Reek Coleman, Andrew McKeever

Key Returners: Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu and Cooper Koch

Braves

Maryland Terrapins

2025-26 Record: 12-21

Key Transfer Portal Additions: DJ Wagner, Tomislav Buljan

Key Returners: Andre Mills, Pharrell Payne

Braves

Michigan State Spartans

2025-26 Record: 27-8

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Anton Bonke

Key Returners: Jeremey Fears Jr. (testing NBA Draft waters), Coen Carr, Jordan Scott

Braves

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2025-26 Record: 15-18

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Malachi Palmer, Kyan Evans

Key Returners: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma

Braves

Northwestern Wildcats

2025-26 Record: 15-19

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Jack Karasinski, LA Pratt

Key Returners: Angelo Ciaravino, Jake West

Braves

Ohio State Buckeyes

2025-26 Record: 21-13

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Andrija Jelavic, Justin Pippen

Key Returners: John Mobley Jr., Amare Bynum

Braves

Oregon Ducks

2025-26 Record: 12-20

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Dwayne Aristode, Tyrone Riley

Key Returners: Sean Stewart

Braves

Purdue Boilermakers

2025-26 Record: 30-9

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Caden Pierce

Key Returners: C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen

Braves

Washington Huskies

2025-26 Record: 16-17

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Ryan Beasley, LeJuan Watts

Key Returners: Wesley Yates III, Lathan Sommerville

Away Opponents: 

Braves

Indiana Hoosiers

2025-26 Record: 18-14

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Markus Burton, Aiden Sherrell

Key Returners: Trent Sisley

Braves

Michigan State Spartans

2025-26 Record: 27-8

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Anton Bonke

Key Returners: Jeremey Fears Jr. (testing NBA Draft waters), Coen Carr, Jordan Scott

Braves

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2025-26 Record: 15-18

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Malachi Palmer, Kyran Evans

Key Returners: Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Isaac Asuma

Braves

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2025-26 Record: 28-7

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Damon Wilkinson, Sam Orme

Key Returners: Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager

Braves

Ohio State Buckeyes

2025-26 Record: 21-13

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Andrija Jelavic, Justin Pippen

Key Returners: John Mobley Jr., Amare Bynum

Braves

Penn State Nittany Lions

2025-26 Record: 12-20

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Brant Byers, Thomas Allard

Key Returners: Ivan Juric

Braves

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2025-26 Record: 14-20

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Christian Gurdak, Dorin Buca

Key Returners: Tariq Francis, Darren Buchanan Jr. 

Braves

UCLA Bruins

2025-26 Record: 24-12

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Jaylen Petty, Filip Jovic

Key Returners: Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr.

Braves

USC Trojans

2025-26 Record: 18-14

Key Transfer Portal Additions: KJ Lewis, Eric Reibe

Key Returners: Jacob Cofie (testing NBA Draft waters), Alijah Arenas, Rodney Rice

Braves

Wisconsin Basgers

2025-26 Record: 24-11

Key Transfer Portal Additions: Eian Elmer, Trey Autry

Key Returners: Nolan Winter, Austin Rapp

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