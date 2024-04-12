College Basketball 2024 NBA Draft early entry tracker: Donovan Clingan, Kyle Filipowski lead the list Updated Apr. 12, 2024 9:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With summer just around the corner, many of the top college basketball and overseas players have their sights set on the 2024 NBA Draft, which will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York.

Below is a running tracker of all the biggest names set to enter the draft.

Check back for updates!

UConn C Donovan Clingan

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-foot-2 sophomore center was an instrumental piece in the Huskies' championship run this season and is expected to be in the running for the potential No. 1 overall pick. Clingan averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game during the NCAA Tournament.

UConn's Purdue game plan: Donovan Clingan on Zach Edey, blanket the 3

Duke C Kyle Filipowski

Filipowski made a case for himself to be a lottery pick after the sophomore center led Duke in both scoring and rebounding with 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Duke G Jared McCain

In his lone season at Duke, McCain was the Blue Devils' second leading scorer and top 3-point shooter. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.3 points per game and shot 41% from downtown. McCain also played a key role in helping Duke make an Elite Eight appearance.

Marquette G Tyler Kolek

Kolek has chosen to forego his final season of college eligibility after starting 99 games for the Golden Eagles over the past three seasons. The senior guard averaged 15.3 points per game this past season while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range.

USC G Bronny James

Bronny, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for USC this past season. The freshman guard has also made the decision to retain his college eligibility by simultaneously entering the transfer portal.

USC G Isaiah Collier

Collier, who played one season with the Trojans, started 26 games and was second on the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game. He was named to the All-Pac 12 Freshman Team and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac 12 Team.

Kentucky G Rob Dillingham

Dillingham was named second-team All-SEC and SEC Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman after averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists per game.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share