Selection Sunday: How to Watch March Madness Men's Bracket Reveal

Selection Sunday is here! All your questions about where your favorite team will be seeded and where they will be playing – if they are playing at all – will be answered today.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 68-team reveal:

Where to Watch 2026 Men's Tournament Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: CBS, Paramount+ and the NCAA live stream.

Projected Top Seeds

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy projects Duke, Florida, Michigan and Arizona as the four 1-seeds in The Big Dance. The rest of the projected field, both seeding and potential regions, can be found in DeCourcy's pre-Selection Sunday update.

Teams on the Bubble

Within DeCourcy's projections are the Last Four In, First Four Out and Next Four Out. All 12 of those teams have already completed their seasons, meaning their destiny is out of their hands, and entirely in that of the Selection Committee.

The last four teams in the tournament, according to DeCourcy, are Miami (OH), Missouri, SMU and Texas. Teams like Auburn, San Diego State, Oklahoma and others will have to hope the committee likes their body of work more than the projections do. Check out DeCourcy's full projections here.

Key Tournament Dates

Selection Sunday: March 15, 6 p.m. ET

First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18

Round of 64: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20

Round of 32: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29

Final Four: Saturday, April 4

2026 Men's National Championship Game: Monday, April 6

Automatic Bids

While we don't know where every team will be seeded or which teams will be at-large selections, we will know all 31 automatic bids before Selection Sunday kicks off at 6 p.m. ET. We have been keeping track of all the conference champions in our tracker since those conference title games began.