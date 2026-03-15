College Basketball
Selection Sunday: How to Watch March Madness Men's Bracket Reveal
College Basketball

Selection Sunday: How to Watch March Madness Men's Bracket Reveal

Updated Mar. 15, 2026 4:16 p.m. ET

Selection Sunday is here! All your questions about where your favorite team will be seeded and where they will be playing – if they are playing at all – will be answered today. 

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the 68-team reveal:

Where to Watch 2026 Men's Tournament Selection Show

When: Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: CBS, Paramount+ and the NCAA live stream.

Projected Top Seeds

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy projects Duke, Florida, Michigan and Arizona as the four 1-seeds in The Big Dance. The rest of the projected field, both seeding and potential regions, can be found in DeCourcy's pre-Selection Sunday update.

Teams on the Bubble

Within DeCourcy's projections are the Last Four In, First Four Out and Next Four Out. All 12 of those teams have already completed their seasons, meaning their destiny is out of their hands, and entirely in that of the Selection Committee. 

The last four teams in the tournament, according to DeCourcy, are Miami (OH), Missouri, SMU and Texas. Teams like Auburn, San Diego State, Oklahoma and others will have to hope the committee likes their body of work more than the projections do. Check out DeCourcy's full projections here.

Key Tournament Dates

Selection Sunday: March 15, 6 p.m. ET
First Four: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18
Round of 64: Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20
Round of 32: Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22
Sweet 16: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27
Elite Eight: Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29
Final Four: Saturday, April 4
2026 Men's National Championship Game: Monday, April 6 

Automatic Bids

While we don't know where every team will be seeded or which teams will be at-large selections, we will know all 31 automatic bids before Selection Sunday kicks off at 6 p.m. ET. We have been keeping track of all the conference champions in our tracker since those conference title games began.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Top Seeds Take Shape Ahead of Selection Sunday

2026 NCAA Tournament Projections: Top Seeds Take Shape Ahead of Selection Sunday

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and New Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes