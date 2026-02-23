Men's Player of the Year Ladder: Darius Acuff Jr. Makes Big Jump

If there was any doubt about the men's college basketball Player of the Year race, Duke freshman standout Cameron Boozer erased it on Saturday. Boozer's 18-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist performance against Michigan was the latest reminder that this race now has a clear front-runner. At this point, everyone else is battling for spots 2-10.

Unfortunately, Texas Tech forward JT Toppin suffered a season-ending injury, which forces him off the ladder. That’s a tough break for college basketball. Here’s hoping for a smooth recovery and that we’re watching him on an NBA floor this time next year.

Meanwhile, BYU freshman standout AJ Dybantsa continues to shine, holding firm in the No. 2 spot. And this week’s new kid on the block? St. John's senior forward Zuby Ejiofor.

Here’s how this week’s men's Player of the Year Ladder shakes out.

Honorable mention: Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr., Gonzaga forward Graham Ike, Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner

10. Zuby Ejiofor, St. John's senior forward

Ejiofor leads the surging Red Storm in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks. He plays hard every night and is a versatile defender. I believe Ejiofor has locked up Big East Player of the Year honors already.

9. Keaton Wagler, Illinois freshman guard

Keaton Wagler #23 of the Illinois Fighting Illini dribbles at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Illinois fans gasped when Wagler hit the ground against UCLA and immediately grabbed his left shoulder. The freshman guard left the court but did return as Illinois let UCLA come back and win in overtime.

8. Kingston Flemings, Houston freshman guard

Flemings had a team-high 17 points in Houston's loss to Arizona, but it took him 17 shots to get there. He is usually much more efficient from the floor, but he is the go-to guy for the Cougars in late-game situations.

7. Braden Smith, Purdue senior guard

Smith was dealing with an illness last week at Iowa, and it showed up in his lack of offensive aggressiveness. His passing was still next level, though. Will Purdue win enough games in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament to allow Smith to become college basketball's all-time assist leader?

Jeremy Fears Jr. #1 of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Tell me this: How many players could put up 26 points and 15 assists against Illinois and 17 points and 17 assists vs. Maryland? The answer is one. Jeremy Fears Jr.

5. Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan senior forward

I was looking forward to the matchup between Lendeborg and Duke’s Cameron Boozer, and while the battle delivered, it also made one thing clear: Boozer operates on a different level. Lendeborg did finish with 21 points and seven rebounds.

Jefferson still remains No. 2 in KenPom’s player rankings. He is the offensive engine that drives Iowa State, but he isn't as dynamic a scorer as some of the other names on this list.

Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks drives to the basket during the first half against Alabama. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

Acuff dropped 49 points on the road against Alabama last week. It was the perfect environment for him — an up-tempo game against a defense that struggled to get stops. New rule: If anyone on this list drops 49 in a game, they’re moving up at least one spot.

2. AJ Dybantsa, BYU freshman forward

Dybantsa continues his incredible February, averaging just under 30 points per game this month. He outdueled Joshua Jefferson in Saturday’s marquee matchup, finishing with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists in a win over Iowa State.

1. Cameron Boozer, Duke freshman forward

Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw against Clemson. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

No one is asked to do more for his team than Boozer, and he delivers almost every time. He had plenty of help in Saturday’s win over Michigan, but his 18-point, 10-rebound, seven-assist, two-block performance was the catalyst.