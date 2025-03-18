Major League Baseball Ranking the 10 best shortstops in MLB for 2025 Published Mar. 21, 2025 8:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Buckle up: Over the next two weeks, we're ranking baseball's best players at every position — and the shortstops are absurdly loaded. This is one of the deepest shortstop classes ever after an infusion of young talent rose to prominence and an elite player decided to make a full-time defensive switch.

Our eight-part position player series continues here with the top 10 shortstops entering the 2025 season.

10. Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

2024: .242/.312/.390, 16 HR, 99 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .245/.315/.400, 18 HR, 102 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

ADVERTISEMENT

The former first-round pick struggled mightily last year, recording his worst OPS since 2018 and forcing the Cubs to drop him to eighth in the batting order. Swanson's skillset returning to his career norm will be crucial for a Kyle Tucker-powered Cubs team that hopes to make it past the postseason wild-card round for the first time since 2017.

9. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

2024: .295/.338/.469, 21 HR, 124 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .287/.335/.462, 21 HR, 120 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Turner's numbers have been somewhat quietly declining over the past couple of years, and his age (32) likely has a lot to do with it. But he still projects to be a 20-20 player for the Phillies, where a possible shift to batting leadoff could help him set the table and boost his outlook. But it's fair to question whether this is the final year Turner will appear in our top-10 shortstop rankings as his defensive value continues to trend downward.

8. Willy Adames, San Francisco Giants

2024: .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 119 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .246/.319/.430, 23 HR, 110 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

Adames steps into his age-29 season having set career highs in home runs, runs, doubles, stolen bases and games played for the Brewers in 2024. Now, in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park on a new team in a new division, the shortstop has the challenge of maintaining that quality performance — even though a dip in power is expected.

7. Carlos Correa, Minnesota Twins

2024: .310/.388/.517, 14 HR, 155 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .272/.354/.456, 18 HR, 130 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

It's a testament to Correa's pure talent that he remains a top-10 shortstop in MLB despite battling plantar fasciitis and missing significant time over the past few seasons. Last year, Correa played just 86 games, but he enjoyed an All-Star season before hitting the injured list in July. The veteran shortstop has high hopes of playing a full season this year, aiming to help the Twins win their first World Series since 1991.

6. Elly Da La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

2024: .259/.339/.471, 25 HR, 118 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .263/.335/.472, 25 HR, 117 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

EDLC garnered his first career All-Star honor and led MLB with 67 stolen bases in his first full season in the big leagues last year. The 23-year-old is a sight to see and if he can work through the setbacks that accompany his raw talent, he could take a step forward this year by relying on his five tools and added experience that should slow the game down for the Reds' budding superstar.

5. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

2024: .278/.353/.512, 30 HR, 140 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .281/.359/.511, 28 HR, 143 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

The two-time championship winner remains one of the most potent hitters in the sport while being widely regarded as the best glove at shortstop. Despite missing around 40 games in 2023 and 2024, Seager in 2025 is vying for a 30-homer season for the fourth consecutive year. When healthy, he's capable of being the best shortstop in the majors, and he still finds a way to be a top-tier high-impact player regardless of how much time he may miss with injury.

4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

2024: .289/.372/.491, 19 HR, 141 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .283/.381/.495, 24 HR, 145 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

Betts would rank in the top-five of any position he decides to play, and this is no exception as the Dodgers are once again depending on him to man the hardest defensive position in baseball. Skipper Dave Roberts said Betts has "unfinished business" at short after he fractured his left hand last June, missed two months, then returned to right field for the Dodgers. If he excels this year, Betts could become just the third player in history to win a Gold Glove award at multiple positions.

3. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

2024: .281/.364/.529, 37 HR, 155 wRC+, 8.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .274/.359/.495, 28 HR, 144 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

The 2023 Rookie of the Year is expected to improve in his second season as the O's full-time shortstop — and that should be terrifying for opposing pitchers. Henderson has high expectations after he decreased his strikeout rate and increased his walk rate in 2024. He finished fourth in a stacked AL MVP class last year and, as long as he can stay healthy, he has a legitimate path to winning the award in 2025.

2. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

2024: .273/.344/.500, 33 HR, 137 wRC+, 7.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .260/.337/.462, 27 HR, 125 wRC+, 6.0 fWAR

Lindor has become the most underappreciated superstar in MLB since he was traded to the Mets four years ago, but he's still a top-three shortstop in the league after he inserted himself in the middle of the National League MVP conversation last year, ultimately finishing second to Shohei Ohtani. Lindor's 53.3 fWAR since his 2015 rookie season leads all active shortstops, and it's not even a little close.

1. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

2024 stats: .332 /.389/.588, 32 HR, 168 wRC+, 10.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projections: .288/.343/.517, 29 HR, 135 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

Fresh off a second-place finish in American League MVP balloting, recording the top batting average in the major leagues, it's incredible to think we haven't even seen Witt's best season yet. He enters his age-25 season this year, and he's arguably baseball's most well-rounded player after sharpening his defense. All eyes will be on Witt, the fastest player in MLB , as he attempts to put up a 30-30 season for a third consecutive year.

Honorable mentions: Ezequiel Tovar, Zach Neto, Jeremy Peña, Bo Bichette, Anthony Volpe

Deesha Thosar is a MLB reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for four years as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

share