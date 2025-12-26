Littell? Bader? Utility Player? 3 MLB Free Agents Houston Astros Should Sign

The Houston Astros are at an inflection point.

They just missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years with the winner of their division (the American League West) claiming the AL West with just 90 wins (Seattle Mariners). Moreover, Houston, which traditionally boasts a high-octane offense, was just 21st in MLB in runs (686).

This is a franchise that has been a perennial contender for a decade, but they need to make moves around the edges to get back to posing that threat. Here are three MLB free agents that Houston should sign.

RHP Zack Littell

Zack Littell posted a career-high 3.2 wins above replacement in 2025. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 3.81 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 130 strikeouts, 111 ERA+, 3.2 wins above replacement (186.2 innings pitched)

How about investing in a starting pitcher on the rise?

Houston's starting rotation was respectable but little more last season, finishing the regular season tied for 13th in MLB in ERA (3.97) and tied for 12th in WHIP (1.23). Plus, ace Framber Valdez remains a free agent. The Astros recently acquired right-hander Mike Burrows (3.94 ERA in 23 appearances/19 starts in 2025) in a three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, which is a plausible move, but adding another legitimate starting pitcher like Littell is a prudent play.

After a rough start to his MLB career, Littell found his way to the Rays in 2023 and has since become a reliable force as a starting pitcher. He continues to pitch deep into games, surrender fewer baserunners and has maintained a consistent, four-pitch arsenal: slider, split-fingered fastball, four-seamer and sinker; Littell also mixes in a sweeper.

Over the last two seasons, Littell has recorded a combined 3.73 ERA in 61 starts. In thought, Burrows replaces Valdez in Houston's rotation. The issue? Several of its starters, including Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. have been held back by injuries in recent memory. The Astros could use another capable and healthy pitcher that can make 30 starts behind Hunter Brown. Littell is pitching the best ball of his career and in his prime.

OF Harrison Bader

Harrison Baders has posted a combined 51 defensive runs over 769 MLB appearances in center field. (Photo by Emma Sharon/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 117 OPS+, 3.9 wins above replacement, .277/.347/.449 slash line (448 at-bats)

The Astros have always replaced outgoing stars internally (e.g., the development of Valdez, Tucker, Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena), but trading away Tucker last offseason may have been the straw that broke the camel's back; Houston needs a boost in the outfield, and Bader is a sure thing.

You can count on your hand how many players in the last decade have been better on the outfield grass than Bader. He covers infinite ground in center field, has a reputable arm and recently began playing left field on an extensive basis. Bader has made just 28 errors in his nine-year MLB career.

Meanwhile, Bader has a crisp swing from the right side that generates slug. Last season, he logged a career-high 17 home runs and 117 OPS+, while finishing with a .449 slugging percentage, which was the second-highest mark of Bader's career. The Astros have struggled to get production from their outfield in recent years, a struggle underscored by Chas McCormick's production plummeting after an encouraging 2023 campaign (22 home runs, 70 RBIs and .273/.353/.489 slash line), as he's hitting just .211 over the last two seasons.

The Astros would likely keep Jake Meyers in center field, which means Bader would start in left, Cam Smith stays in right and Alvarez would seldom play the outfield (he'd be their permanent designated hitter). Or, if Jose Altuve begins next season in left field, Bader can start in right field. Either way, Houston gets a proven commodity who plays Gold Glove-caliber defense and is a respectable, right-handed hitter in Bader.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has started at every position but first base at the MLB level. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: two home runs, 40 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 76 OPS+, 1.6 wins above replacement, .262/.297/.334 slash line (431 at-bats)

This has become a team of versatility, so signing a player who can literally play everywhere would fit the Astros like a glove. That player could be Kiner-Falefa.

The 30-year-old Kiner-Falefa has started at shortstop, third base, second base, center field and left field for prolonged periods at the MLB level. Kiner-Falefa has also made 66 starts at catcher, while making infrequent appearances in right field. At the plate, Kiner-Falefa is a contact hitter who seldom strikes out.

At full strength, Houston's starting infield options are likely set with Christian Walker at first base, Carlos Correa at third and Jeremy Pena at shortstop. Manager Joe Espada is left to figure out where to play Altuve (second base or left field) and Paredes (second or third base). The beauty of Kiner-Falefa is that if injuries present themselves in the infield (Correa has consistently missed time in his career due to injuries and Paredes missed two months last season due to a hamstring injury), he can slot into the vacated starting infield position.

Otherwise, Kiner-Falefa, who started nine games at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 postseason and appeared in 15 of their 18 postseason games, would serve as a super utility player for the Astros who's one of their first outfielders off the bench and has a track record of playing three infield spots.

