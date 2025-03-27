Major League Baseball 2025 Top 50 MLB Players: Is Shohei Ohtani still No. 1? Updated Mar. 27, 2025 5:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 MLB season kicks off on Thursday and FOX Sports is ranking the top-50 players in the league entering the new campaign.

Shohei Ohtani was FOX Sports' No. 1 player last season, but with a flurry of moves in the offseason and a handful of memorable postseason moments, there's been movement at the top of the order.

Here are our top-50 players for the 2025 MLB season.

Top 10 positional rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Top 50 players of 2025 MLB season

2024: 11-10, 174.1 IP, 3.25 ERA, 166 Ks, 3.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 12-7, 162 IP, 3.39 ERA, 146 Ks, 3.3 fWAR

For better or worse, the pressure is turned all the way up for Fried to dominate in his first season of an eight-year contract with the Yankees. He'll try to serve as the de facto ace while Gerrit Cole misses the season with Tommy John surgery. Fried has injury concerns of his own, but the Yankees rotation simply cannot afford to take another hit with 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil also sidelined for at least a couple of months, so their newest southpaw has to rise to the occasion in the Bronx right away.

2024: 6-12, 146 IP, 3.58 ERA, 209 Ks, 4.7 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 12-6, 135 IP, 2.93 ERA, 169 Ks, 4.0 fWAR

The pressure is on Crochet to do two things: bring, from Chicago to Boston, the best strikeout rate of last season (35.1%) among pitchers with at least 140 innings pitched, and increase his innings limit. If the southpaw can accomplish that in a full season with the Red Sox, he could threaten Skubal's case to win the AL Cy Young award.

2024: .310/.388/.517, 14 HR, 155 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .272/.354/.456, 18 HR, 130 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

It's a testament to Correa's pure talent that he remains a top-10 shortstop in MLB despite battling plantar fasciitis and missing significant time over the past few seasons. Last year, Correa played just 86 games, but he enjoyed an All-Star season before hitting the injured list in July. The veteran shortstop has high hopes of playing a full season this year, aiming to help the Twins win their first World Series since 1991.

2024: .251/.331/.462, 32 HR, 119 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .246/.319/.430, 23 HR, 110 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

Adames steps into his age-29 season having set career highs in home runs, runs, doubles, stolen bases and games played for the Brewers in 2024. Now, in the pitcher-friendly Oracle Park on a new team in a new division, the shortstop has the challenge of maintaining that quality performance — even though a dip in power is expected.

2024: .247/.328/.463, 27 HR, 121 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .241/.328/.438, 23 HR, 115 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

Chapman fell just short of becoming the Giants' first 30-home run hitter since Barry Bonds in 2004. Entering his age-32 season, he still has the chance to break that record in 2025. Power numbers aside, Chapman went from attempting to steal 3–4 bases per season to successfully swiping 15 bags in 17 attempts last year on his way to recording the second-highest WAR among his peers at the hot corner.

2024: .240/.329/.459, 34 HR, 122 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .244/.337/.470, 33 HR, 126 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR

With contract negotiations behind him, the belief is that Alonso will be able to find consistency at the plate throughout the year, a positive departure from the ebbs and flows we saw in the 2024 regular season. Sure, there are real long-term concerns about Alonso's durability and plate approach, but we can leave those aside for 2025. The best home-run hitter the Mets have ever had, Alonso should be an even better player this year after his valuable postseason experience.

2024: 15-7, 176.1 IP, 2.91 ERA, 169 Ks, 3.6 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 13-8, 170 IP, 3.34 ERA, 157 Ks, 2.8 fWAR

This should be huge season for Valdez as he pitches in a contract year, with several contending teams expected to go after the lefty if he doesn't reach an extension with the Astros before the offseason. Valdez will take on the role of the staff ace now that Justin Verlander departed for the Giants, and if the southpaw can replicate what he did in the second half last year (1.96 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 78.1 innings), then expect Valdez to be right in the middle of the AL Cy Young award discussion.

2024: .247/.333/.457, 29 HR, 117 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .252/.345/.483, 32 HR, 127 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

Olson came back down to earth last year after his incredible 2023 season (MLB-best 54 HR and 139 RBI), but there's reason to believe he can come close to those marks again, particularly with the improvement in his projections. Olson is going for his fourth consecutive 162-game season in 2025 — and the Braves are motivated to take back the National League East.

2024: .262/.348/.479, 24 HR, 135 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .267/.347/.457, 20 HR, 130 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Coming off his first career All-Star award, Greene finally played in more than 100 games for the Tigers last season. The result? He was Detroit's best hitter, helping the Tigers surge to the playoffs for the first time in a decade. Now in his age-24 season, Greene is more motivated than ever to stay on the field and become of the AL's most productive bats. At his best, he's a 140 wRC+ hitter. And he's done nothing but improve ever year in the big leagues.

2024 stats: .285/.342/.492, 21 HR, 129 wRC+, 6.7 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .262/.324/.455, 18 HR, 114 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

A member of the 2024 All-MLB Second Team and the All-Star Game MVP, Duran is coming off a career year in which he put all his tools together to post a 20-30 season while leading the majors in doubles and triples and ranking fifth in hits. He destroyed right-handed pitching and took a massive leap forward both offensively and defensively to finish eighth in AL MVP voting and top 10 in the majors in WAR.

2024: 13-10, 204 IP, 3.47 ERA, 172 Ks, 4.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 13-9, 195 IP, 3.22 ERA, 164 Ks, 4.4 fWAR

Webb has thrown at least 192 innings and collected Cy Young votes in each of his past three seasons, finally earning his first career All-Star nod last year after recording sub-3.00 ERAs in April and May. The Giants can rely on the 28-year-old to continue limiting home runs and walks — and a .292 BABIP projected by ZiPS would be the best of his career.

2024: .295/.350/.439, 20 HR, 127 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .269/.337/.431, 19 HR, 120 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR

Borrowing a page out of Mookie Betts' book, the Gold Glove second baseman is attempting a positional shift to left field at age 35 this year. I'm skeptical he makes it a full season in the outfield, but regardless of where he plays, Altuve hasn't showed many signs of slowing down at the plate. He'll try to carry the Astros back to the playoffs after they were eliminated by the Tigers in the 2024 wild card series.

2024: .275/.327/.464, 21 HR, 117 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .274/.323/.444, 19 HR, 111 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

The 21-year-old budding star put on a show in his rookie season last year, ultimately thriving in the national spotlight of the playoffs with a two-homer game while making spectacular catches in the wild card series against the Mets. With no shortage of confidence, don't be surprised if Chourio blows his projections out of the water.

2024: .220/.325/.541, 10 HR, 139 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .262/.370/.524,18 HR, 149 wRC+, 3.1 fWAR

Alright, this is finally the year that Trout stays healthy, right? Right?! That's all anyone wants after the three-time MVP last came close to sniffing a full season in 2019 (134 games). When he's injury-free, Trout displays the type of greatness that's in the same category as Shohei Ohtani. He's confident this will be a bounce-back year, and perhaps switching from center to right field is just what the doctor ordered.

2024: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 118 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .252/.333/.430, 22 HR, 119 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

Bregman and the Green Monster seem like a match made in heaven given how much the veteran likes to pull fly balls, so it'll be fascinating to see how he hits in his new home, with a bump in batting average all but certain after singles turn into doubles at Fenway. A dramatic drop in his walk rate (12% in 2023, to 6.9% in 2024) remains concerning, and he no longer plays at the level of his MVP-caliber days. But he sure looked like vintage Bregman in the second half of last year (.266 BA, 14 HR, .833 OPS). We're not counting him out of the top-five in our positional rankings just yet.

2024: 5-3, 104 IP, 3.12 ERA, 145 Ks, 3.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 9-5, 133 IP, 3.38 ERA, 176 Ks, 3.1 fWAR

It's pretty incredible to think Snell is going for his third career Cy Young award this year — while leading what looks more and more like the best rotation in baseball. Snell's pitchability is never in doubt, but after tossing 150 innings just twice out of his nine years in the big leagues, his durability is. If he can complete his goal of being a workhorse for the Dodgers, then perhaps we can expect Snell to find some consistency as a high-impact starter this year.

2024: 9-12, 208 IP, 3.23 ERA, 220 Ks, 4.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 12-8, 189 IP, 3.29 ERA, 190 Ks, 3.5 fWAR

In an era of way-too-many pitchers being sidelined by major and minor injuries, Gilbert's ability to post is refreshing. He tossed at least 185 innings in each of his last three seasons, featuring an MLB-best 33 starts and a minuscule 4.6% walk rate in 2024. It will be fascinating to see how Gilbert separates himself from the rest of Seattle's Cy Young-caliber arms as he enters his age-28 season.

2024 stats: .231/.322/.428, 22 HR, 107 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projection: .256/.345/.449, 21 HR, 120 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

Was Carroll's abysmal first half (.213/.301/.334, five home runs) just a blip? His spectacular play after the All-Star break (.259/.351/.568, 17 homers) would suggest so. He finished with a 20-30 season, but it certainly wasn't the Rookie of the Year follow-up many expected. This will be an important year for the speedster to build off his strong second half and cement his status as one of MLB's top talents.

2024: .295/.338/.469, 21 HR, 124 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .287/.335/.462, 21 HR, 120 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Turner's numbers have been somewhat quietly declining over the past couple of years, and his age (32) likely has a lot to do with it. But he still projects to be a 20-20 player for the Phillies, where a possible shift to batting leadoff could help him set the table and boost his outlook. But it's fair to question whether this is the final year Turner will appear in our top-10 shortstop rankings as his defensive value continues to trend downward.

2024 stats: .250/.318/.391, 19 HR, 104 wRC+, 2.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .260/.344/.422, 17 HR, 121 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

Rutschman had 16 homers at the break but ended last year's All-Star season with just 19 after slashing .207/.282/.303 in the second half. Was his shocking spiral an anomaly or a sign of things to come? Considering what he did his first two (and a half) seasons in MLB, We'll bet on the former. But this is an important year for the 27-year-old backstop to return to form after seeing his hard-hit and walk rates both dip and his chase right climb last year.

2024 stats: .220/.312/.436, 34 HR, 117 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .230/.310/.461, 28 HR, 123 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

Raleigh's consistent combination of defense and power zooms him up to No. 2 on this list entering the 2025 season. Raleigh's exceptional work behind the plate last year earned him the Platinum Glove Award as the American League's best overall fielder, and he has led all catchers in home runs for three straight seasons.

2024: .256/.322/.461, 19 HR, 116 wRC+, 2.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .275/.343/.499, 29 HR, 131 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Riley was attempting to record a fourth consecutive 30-homer season when a hit by pitch led to a fractured wrist and ended his season in August. But when he's healthy and at his best, he deserves to be moved up our rankings. A third baseman with an OPS+ in the 130-140 range doesn't come around all that often, and that's the type of production the Braves are expecting from the 28-year-old power hitter for at least the next several years.

28. Corbin Burnes, RHP, Diamondbacks

2024: 15-9, 194 IP, 2.92 ERA, 181 Ks, 3.7 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 14-7, 181 IP, 2.97 ERA, 179 Ks, 3.8 fWAR

The NL got much more challenging for opposing hitters when Burnes decided to take his talents to the desert this winter. Even though his strikeout rate has steadily declined since 2020, Burnes is excellent at making adjustments to his repertoire, including one that led to a 1.29 ERA over his final six starts of 2024. It will be interesting to see how he settles in with the Snakes.

2024: .272/.354/.516, 28 HR, 134 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .269/.349/.505, 30 HR, 131 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

As of this writing, Devers hasn't played a single game at third base during spring exhibition games — making it clear he'll be taking over designated-hitter duties in Boston's ideal lineup construction. Still, he's one of the best and most consistent offensive third basemen in the game, he's been adamant about wanting to play third (glaring defensive woes aside), and there's no telling how the roster will look next season. With nine years left on his contract, this figures to be an ongoing topic within the Red Sox organization.

2024: .275/.325/.472, 29 HR, 122 wRC+, 3.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .266/.323/.462, 26 HR, 119 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Machado looked sluggish and was a below-average hitter to start the 2024 season, only to turn it on with a .900 OPS in June and never look back. If you look closely at his yearly production, that's just what Machado does. But his Baseball-Reference page paints the better picture: a consistent, 30-ish homer dude with 90-105 RBIs per year. Machado is still as dependable as they come at the hot corner.

2024: 18-3, 177 IP, 2.38 ERA, 225 Ks, 6.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 11-5, 138 IP, 2.98 ERA, 170 Ks, 3.7 fWAR

If vintage Sale is here to stay, then there's an argument to be made that he could be ranked even higher on this list. It will be tough for his peers to try and take away his Triple Crown after the renaissance season he put up last year and, even though he's in his age-36 season, there's little reason to believe he won't repeat his electric performance for the Braves.

2024 stats: .292/.326/.500, 24 HR, 130 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .281/.322/.461, 21 HR, 119 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

Had Merrill played in the American League, you're looking at the runaway Rookie of the Year. Moving off his natural position of shortstop to play center field for the first time professionally, the 21-year-old did not look out of place. He was dynamic both offensively and defensively in an All-Star season in which he launched 24 homers, stole 16 bases, registered an .826 OPS and finished top 10 in MVP voting.

2024 stats: .292/.372/.560, 36 HR, 151 wRC+, 6.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .270/.350/.483, 24 HR, 128 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

One of the most overlooked stars in the sport, Marte is unquestionably the top offensive threat at his position heading into the 2025 season. He has 61 homers over the last two years and is coming off a 2024 All-Star campaign in which he won a Silver Slugger Award and finished third in MVP voting while hitting the ball harder than ever before. His power at the plate makes it easy to miss that he also had one of his best defensive seasons by most advanced metrics. With Christian Walker gone, his importance to an intriguing Arizona team goes up another notch.

2024 stats: .281/.365/.466, 23 HR, 131 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projection: .270/.353/.450, 20 HR, 124 wRC+, 4.6 fWAR

The 27-year-old two-time All-Star is coming off a season in which he finished fifth in MVP voting and earned his second straight Silver Slugger Award. Last year, he posted career-best marks in hard-hit rate, walk rate and strikeout rate. Since Contreras entered the league in 2020, he has the highest OPS among catchers with at least 1,000 plate appearances. Last year, the only player who caught at least 50 games and had a higher wRC+ last year than William Contreras was his brother, Willson, but he will now be playing first base in St. Louis.

2024: .259/.339/.471, 25 HR, 118 wRC+, 6.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .263/.335/.472, 25 HR, 117 wRC+, 5.0 fWAR

EDLC garnered his first career All-Star honor and led MLB with 67 stolen bases in his first full season in the big leagues last year. The 23-year-old is a sight to see and if he can work through the setbacks that accompany his raw talent, he could take a step forward this year by relying on his five tools and added experience that should slow the game down for the Reds' budding superstar.

2024: .323/.396/.544, 30 HR, 165 wRC+, 5.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .291/.371/.503, 30 HR, 148 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

It seems like every year we're ready for this to be the season that Guerrero replicates his runner-up MVP 2021 season (48 HR, 1.002 OPS, 161 G). If the 26-year-old can even come close to those numbers in 2025, his final year under team control, Guerrero will be in Juan-Soto-contract territory. All eyes will be on the slugger's contract year after his eye-popping 2024 season.

2024 stats: .273/.325/.409, 20 HR, 116 wRC+, 3.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .281/.338/.469, 27 HR, 135 wRC+, 5.8 fWAR

Rodriguez's spectacular defense in center provides such a high floor that he's almost certain to be one of the most productive outfielders regardless of what he does at the plate. That said, while last year marked a third straight 20-20 campaign, his OPS has steadily declined since he was named Rookie of the Year in 2022. When he gets hot, though — as he did with a 1.122 OPS last July — he's capable of carrying a team. Can he put his offensive tools together for a full season? If he does, we're talking about a potential MVP.

2024: .278/.353/.512, 30 HR, 140 wRC+, 4.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .281/.359/.511, 28 HR, 143 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

The two-time championship winner remains one of the most potent hitters in the sport while being widely regarded as the best glove at shortstop. Despite missing around 40 games in 2023 and 2024, Seager in 2025 is vying for a 30-homer season for the fourth consecutive year. When healthy, he's capable of being the best shortstop in the majors, and he still finds a way to be a top-tier high-impact player regardless of how much time he may miss with injury.

2024 stats: .276/.340..492, 21 HR, 135 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .276/.346/.527, 29 HR, 144 wRC+, 4.8 fWAR

There aren't many hitters in baseball who strike more fear in an opponent come October. Tatis always seems to turn his game up a notch when the lights are brightest, but the question is whether he can stay healthy over the course of a full year to fully realize the potential he flashed in 2019, when he launched 42 homers as a 22-year-old. The underlying numbers last year were even better than the .833 OPS he produced, and if he can stay on the field, the best should still be ahead for the 26-year-old.

2024: 16-7, 200 IP, 2.57 ERA, 224 Ks, 5.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 13-7, 175 IP, 3.28 ERA, 184 Ks, 4.2 fWAR

Wheeler looked poised to win his first career Cy Young award last season when he recorded personal bests in ERA and WHIP (0.95) before Chris Sale put up a career year of his own. Wheeler leads all major-league pitchers with 24.7 fWAR since 2020, and his experience and durability put him in the conversation for best starter in the National League.

2024 stats: .308/.392/.567, 35 HR, 168 wRC+, 5.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .300/.392/.576, 36 HR, 171 wRC+, 5.5 fWAR

Alvarez may not get a whole lot of time in the outfield, but the value he brings with his offense makes him worthy of a top-three spot here regardless. While his body has not always been kind to him, his bat has. Alvarez has launched more than 30 homers in each of the last four seasons and has logged an OPS over .950 in each of the last three seasons. Over those last three years, Aaron Judge is the only qualified MLB player with a higher wRC+.

2024: .282/.378/.476, 22 HR, 137 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .298/.384/.492, 22 HR, 143 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR

Concerns about his lingering rib discomfort aside, Freeman somehow only missed 15 games last year given a late-season ankle injury and his son's scary health concerns. His contact-driven approach at the plate is at the center of his elite production, and after his four home runs, 12 RBI and .300 batting average in the World Series, there's an argument to be made that he should be even higher in these rankings. Freeman is beginning to leave no doubt about the likelihood that he ends up in the Hall of Fame.

2024: .285/.373/.525, 30 HR, 145 wRC+, 5.2 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .284/.380/.519, 26 HR, 145 wRC+, 4.0 fWAR

Harper's last full season was in 2019, his first year with the Phillies, and yet the prolific slugger has continued his Hall of Fame trajectory with aplomb. Entering his 14th year in the big leagues, he's chasing major career milestones all while being motivated to win a championship with Philly. If he can avoid missing time with injury, Harper has the chance to win his third career MVP award, his first since 2021.

2024 stats: .250/.351/.365, 4 HR, 105 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .294/.393/.526, 26 HR, 154 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

Can we expect another 40-homer, 70-steal season coming off another ACL tear? Probably not. The truth is we don't know what version of Acuña we're going to get after his second major knee injury in a three-year span, but he demonstrated once that he can bounce back and be one of the most productive players in the sport. Even if he's not quite as daring on the basepaths upon his return, I'm not going to be the one who doubts the dynamic 27-year-old.

2024 stats: .289/.408/.585, 23 HR, 180 wRC+, 4.2 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .263/.355/.472, 23 HR, 131 wRC+, 3.6 fWAR

One of the most unheralded superstars in the game, Tucker played only 78 games last year and was still worth more than four wins. He finished with a 181 OPS+ and was on a nearly 9.0 WAR pace, coming off three straight years in which he was worth basically 5.0 WAR every season. The Cubs will need that kind of consistent star production to carry their offense in what could be his lone season in Chicago.

2024: 11-3, 133 IP, 1.96 ERA, 170 Ks, 4.3 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: 8-6, 151 IP, 3.25 ERA, 181 Ks, 3.7 fWAR

After winning the NL Rookie of the Year award and finishing third in Cy Young balloting, what's next for Skenes? Winning the MVP? The 22-year-old could become the first Rookie of the Year pitcher to claim a Cy Young the following season since Dwight Gooden did it in 1985. We're looking forward to Skenes crossing over the 150-innings threshold as he gets ready to pitch a full season in the big leagues this year.

2024: .279/.335/.537, 39 HR, 141 wRC+, 6.5 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .270/.342/.496, 29 HR, 131 wRC+, 5.6 fWAR

Ramirez's brilliance and durability can sometimes be taken for granted. He did, after all, fall one home run short of a 40/40 season last year and hardly anyone outside of Cleveland was talking about it. Now entering his age-32 season and 13th year in the big leagues, Ramirez has finished in the top 10 in MLB voting in seven of the past eight years. He remains the best of the bunch among the top third basemen in the league.

2024 stats: 18-4, 192 innings pitched, 2.39 ERA, 228 strikeouts, 5.9 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projection: 13-7, 170 IP, 2.74 ERA, 196 Ks, 5.2 fWAR

Not only is Skubal the unequivocal leader atop our starting-pitcher rankings, but the 28-year-old ace at the peak of his prime also has a legitimate chance to repeat as the American League Cy Young winner. It will be exciting to watch the southpaw reunite with his 1-2 punch partner in Jack Flaherty as the Tigers hope to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in over a decade.

2024: .273/.344/.500, 33 HR, 137 wRC+, 7.8 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .260/.337/.462, 27 HR, 125 wRC+, 6.0 fWAR

Lindor has become the most underappreciated superstar in MLB since he was traded to the Mets four years ago, but he's still a top-three shortstop in the league after he inserted himself in the middle of the National League MVP conversation last year, ultimately finishing second to Shohei Ohtani. Lindor's 53.3 fWAR since his 2015 rookie season leads all active shortstops, and it's not even a little close.

2024: .281/.364/.529, 37 HR, 155 wRC+, 8.0 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .274/.359/.495, 28 HR, 144 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

The 2023 Rookie of the Year is expected to improve in his second season as the O's full-time shortstop — and that should be terrifying for opposing pitchers. Henderson has high expectations after he decreased his strikeout rate and increased his walk rate in 2024. He finished fourth in a stacked AL MVP class last year and, as long as he can stay healthy, he has a legitimate path to winning the award in 2025.

2024: .289/.372/.491, 19 HR, 141 wRC+, 4.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .283/.381/.495, 24 HR, 145 wRC+, 5.1 fWAR

Betts would rank in the top-five of any position he decides to play, and this is no exception as the Dodgers are once again depending on him to man the hardest defensive position in baseball. Skipper Dave Roberts said Betts has "unfinished business" at short after he fractured his left hand last June, missed two months, then returned to right field for the Dodgers. If he excels this year, Betts could become just the third player in history to win a Gold Glove award at multiple positions.

2024 stats: .288/.419/.569, 41 HR, 180 wRC+, 8.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .277/.426/.521, 33 HR, 166 wRC+, 6.5 fWAR

Remember when everyone wondered how Juan Soto could possibly turn down that $440 million extension offer from the Nationals a few years ago? Well, bet on yourselves, kids. The best should still be ahead for the richest player in the sport. Soto has the highest on-base percentage in MLB since debuting as a teenager in 2018 and has finished in the top 10 in MVP voting in five of the last six seasons. Over the last five years, he has drawn 582 walks; no other player has more than 417.

2024 stats: .332 /.389/.588, 32 HR, 168 wRC+, 10.4 fWAR

2025 ZiPS projections: .288/.343/.517, 29 HR, 135 wRC+, 6.1 fWAR

Fresh off a second-place finish in American League MVP balloting, recording the top batting average in the major leagues, it's incredible to think we haven't even seen Witt's best season yet. He enters his age-25 season this year, and he's arguably baseball's most well-rounded player after sharpening his defense. All eyes will be on Witt, the fastest player in MLB , as he attempts to put up a 30-30 season for a third consecutive year.

2024 stats: .322/.458/.701, 58 HR, 218 wRC+, 11.2 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .282/.409/.600, 46 HR, 180 wRC+, 7.7 fWAR

I mean, duh. It seemed preposterous that he could match the value he provided during his absurd 2022 season, when he broke Roger Maris' single-season A.L. home run record. Yet two years later, he recorded more hits, knocked in more runs and recorded better slash line numbers across the board while leading the majors in homers, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS in 2024 to earn his second MVP award in three seasons. He missed 56 games in 2023 and yet still has at least 25 more home runs than any player over the last three years.

2024: .310/.390/.646, 54 HR, 181 wRC+, 9.1 fWAR

2025 ZiPS: .290/.380/.594, 165 wRC+, 6.5 fWAR

The three-time MVP continues to defy what anyone thought possible. Coming off a second major elbow reconstruction, unable to pitch in 2024, Ohtani still found a way to deliver a season never before seen. He hit a walk-off grand slam to become the fastest player ever to hit 40 homers and steal 40 bases in a single season, then he orchestrated one of the greatest single-game performances of all time to record MLB's first 50-50 season on his way to winning a championship in his first year with the Dodgers. The only question now, as his return to the mound awaits at some point this year: What will he do next?

Honorable Mentions: Cole Ragans, Will Smith, Marcus Semien, Brent Rooker, George Kirby, Dylan Cease, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dansby Swanson, Christian Walker, Jacob deGrom, Emmanuel Clase, Michael Harris II, Marcell Ozuna, Jazz Chisholm, Wyatt Langford

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .

Deesha Thosar is a MLB reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for four years as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar .





































































share